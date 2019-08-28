LETTERS: Missionaries to recount experiences

This coming Sunday at 10:30 at the community church that meets in the grade school across the highway from the Grocery Outlet in Rainier a group of locals including teenagers that went to Fiji on a mission are going to recount their extraordinary experiences. Among other acts of God, a woman received her sight after prayer with an American teenager.
Though I attend church in Scappoose, I invite reporters, editors, skeptics, all who would like to ask questions of these 7 to come. They will be happy to give an account.
Wayne Mayo
Scappoose
