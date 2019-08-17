Every one of the quotes Mr. O’Hanlon attributes to the Columbia County Spotlight, (7/31/19, letters to the editor), are actually only the outlandish claims made by the Riverkeepers reported on by the Spotlight. O’Hanlon’s bald-faced attempt to lend journalistic credence to Riverkeepers ridiculous claims by attributing them instead to the Spotlight can easily be debunked by either just asking the staff or editor at the Spotlight or by reading the Spotlight article of July 19, 2919, titled ‘Climate groups, Global Partners at odds over permits’, for yourself.
Lying is just one of the many underhanded tactics used by Riverkeepers et. al. to achieve their desired results regarding our Columbia County waterways and those of the entire nation. For an eye-opening look at their power and nefarious tactics see: https://www.activistfacts.com/organizations/25-waterkeeper-alliance/ Too busy to do that? Here are the cliffs’ notes: Riverkeepers litigious attacks by their army of lawyers on small family farms along US waterways, and any energy resources they have set their gun-sights on, force the farmers to band together in an effort to fend off the attacking Riverkeeper Goliath. Whereupon the Riverkeepers vilify them as ‘factory farms’, attack their farming methods and call for the end of their livelihood and the use of their property. Ditto for the energy producers.
Re: recusal of Port members who receive campaign contributions: The Supreme Court has established that political campaign contributions are free speech rights and thus are our constitutionally protected exercise of our First Amendment. Mr. O’Hanlon’s objection is to the Constitution. As is always the case for Leftists when it serves their purposes.
Re: Quoting AOC. Really? You’re going to quote the Socialist who demands America adopt her “Green New Deal” that is projected to cost $93 Trillion over the span of 10 years, end all air travel, require the slaughter of all cattle and an end to the consumption of beef. Really?
Kathleen Fisher
Scappoose
