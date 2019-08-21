I was appalled, amused and disgusted by a letter from Kathleen Fisher in the August 15th Chronicle.
I thought that it was appalling to see her accuse Riverkeepers of being liars and “using nefarious tactics” against small farms. I have dealt with both riverkeepers and worked with farmers for over 40 years. I may or may not entirely agree with them about everything, but I have never found them to be liars or nefarious in their tactics.
I was amused by her defense of Port officials not recusing themselves (or at least declaring a conflict) when they are the recipients of donations from special interests.
It may be legal, but its appearance borders on bribery and by law elected officials need to declare a conflict when one exists.
Lastly, I was disgusted by a lady who describes herself as “Columbia County GOP Communication’s Director,” freely telling blatant falsehoods about the “Green New Deal.”
The Green new deal is an economic stimulus package to move the US Economy away from nonrenewable energy over the next several decades. The $93 trillion figure is one that came out of a right leaning think tank.
Senator Ed Markey, the Democratic sponsor of the resolution, cited “The National Climate Assessment” when he claimed that without any action, climate change will result in a 10% GDP loss by 2090.
Neither of these estimates are accurate or completely scientific. What isn’t true is Kathleen Fishers statement that it will “end all air travel, and require the slaughter of all cattle and put an end to the consumption of beef.” These are real “pants on Fire” whoppers.
Judging from some of Kathleen Fishers earlier statements in various media sources, I would make the assumption that She does not believe in man caused climate change.
The American Metrological Society just issued a report that in 2018 Carbon dioxide levels and other major greenhouse gases, including methane and nitrous oxide have risen to levels the planet hasn’t seen in 800,000 years.
Kathleen, the GOP and big polluters, like Koch and Exxon, may not be worried about global warming effects, but it is already reaping disastrous results upon us, like melting glaciers. mega storms, plant and animal extinctions, floods and crop failures. This is just the beginning.
If you truly love the earth, our children and humanities future, then you may want to consider that there may really be some value in the concerns of Riverkeepers and a “Green New Deal.”
Bill Eagle
St. Helens
