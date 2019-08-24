It appears my letter requesting the Commissioners who’ve taken money from Global Partners to abstain from voting on any resolutions tied to their contributor so the integrity of a clean, unbiased vote could take place, free of corporate influence had ruffled some feathers, particularly among the Columbia County GOP.
Recently, Kathleen Fisher, Columbia County GOP Communications Director dismissed and attempted to invalidate credible facts by referencing to and quoting from a corporate funded lobby group that gets paid to run smear campaigns against non-profits. “The Center for Organizational Research and Education (CORE) encompasses several organizations under the control of corporate PR “hit man” Richard Berman. The outfit, formerly known as the Center for Consumer Freedom (CFF), has been known to “secretly collect corporate donations to finance the aggressive, often satirical media campaigns his team conceives.” CORE goes after groups that could hurt its corporate clients bottom line.” [1]
Just Google “Richard Berman and/or CFF scam” and you’ll find a host of information about how his organization is receiving money from corporate giants like Philip Morris, Monsanto, and others to protect their interest by waging deceptive campaigns against industry foes including labor unions; public-health advocates; and consumer, safety, animal welfare, and environmental groups. Nicknamed “Dr. Evil” by his critics, Berman’s targets range from the Humane Society of the United States to Mothers Against Drunk Driving. [2] [3]
My suggestion, Kathleen Fisher and the Columbia County GOP should take some notes from the students of Finland and learn how to sort fact from fiction. “What we want our students to do is … before they like or share in the social media they think twice – who has written this? Where has it been published? Can I find the same information from another source?” [4]
With that said, just because something is found on the internet doesn’t mean it’s credible; just like how something legal doesn’t make it moral or ethical.
Port Commissioners please abstain.
Thomas O’Hanlon
St. Helens
