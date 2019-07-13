Each month Oregon’s Secretary of State publishes a report on voter registration and much to the dismay of Democratic politicians in Salem and the national media, Oregon is not as ‘Blue’ as they think. Oregon does not have two groups of voters; ‘Us’ the progressive liberal socialists and ‘Them’ the far right conservatives; but are listed into ten different groups. The June report shows ‘Us’ with 34.95% and ‘Them’ with 25.30% leaving ‘We’ the people with a 39.75% majority.
The ‘We’ majority do not ride public transportation like CCRider or TriMet. The ‘We’ majority do not want to live in high density housing communities. The ‘We’ majority do not like the ‘Us’ groups dictating “their” urban agendas into our rural communities. The ‘We’ majority want good paying jobs in our communities so ‘We’ won’t have to drive into “their” communities to work.
Hard working State Senators like Betsy Johnson (D - Columbia), Bill Hansell (R - Umatilla) and Dennis Linthicum (R - Klamath) understand their constituents have different political values but are trying their best to fulfill their obligations to serve their communities, sure ‘We’ may not all agree to the outcomes but that is how a democracy works. Oregon has 36 different counties with vastly different needs that just the 3 counties, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas who have the highest population density. The ‘Us’ majority in Salem and the Portland Metro area need to take a step back and listen rather than dictate “their” agenda.
Joe Turner
Columbia City
