Representative Maxine Waters (D - CA), calls on her followers to verbally assault members of the Trump Administration in public in order to isolate Trump and instill fear in anyone serving in his Administration to dissuade them from doing so any longer.
Democrats and their lap-dog media use the Socialist/Saul Allinsky/Cloward-Piven Strategy play-book to take Trump down. The Deep State engages in a failed coup designed to prevent Trump from becoming President, then afterward, ensure that he would be taken out through a Democrat rigged impeachment hearing.
A mad-man who expressed hatred for Republicans shoots up a Republican practice baseball game nearly killing Rep. Steve Scalese, (R.- LA ) and leaving him with life-long painful reminders of the attack.
The Democrats and their media cohorts incessantly describe President Trump and his supporters as “White Supremacists”, “hate mongers”, “dangerous”, “heartless monsters who rip children, at the border, from the arms of their parents”......(illegally entering the country without permission and outside legal ports of entry. But they never say that)..... They invent false quotes accusing Trump of, “talking about exterminating Latinos” & “wanting mass murders to happen”.
Then Rep. Juaquin Castro, (D-TX) publishes the names and business interests of dozens of President Trump’s campaign donors because in his words these donors are: “fueling a campaign of hate”.
Finally, after 3 mass shootings Democrats haul out their perennial solution:
Democrats assure America that they are going to pass, “commonsense gun control”.
Kathy Fisher
Scappoose
