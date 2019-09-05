As with anyone who loses a loved one no matter why my deepest sympathy goes out to you. Amazon has an excellent Grief Recovery Handbook by James/Friedman with recovery specialists. I wish I heard as much fire and passion for the many young women murdered in this county, or the endless child sexual abuse and generational incest.
I remember an officers son back from a military discharge, sniper shooting off a hill...the first question I always ask is what was going on in their households-what “spirits” plague their community. If Daniel had to be “stabilized” on medications from a psychiatrist hospital [ drugged to appear “normal” ] how was he competent to stand trial and was it not the people who called 911 that said, “ He was looking at a car for sale and didn’t know if he was on drugs and mentally ill -before this happened? I think the answer for What now in the worst state for treatment and the highest suicide in the US..a Port and woods ripe for drug and human trafficking and our youth out of control, lacking in education, accountability and moral values is to focus on how to stop this increased devaluation for life,by lack of empathy, diabolical narcissism, and hate for our Lord Jesus Christ. What now is what we all need to be doing to stop this epidemic.
Honor your brother by helping make changes to the darkness that lives in this county.
Elizabeth Wallace
St. Helens
