It takes brass, and a certain other quality even less admirable, to be called out, by me, for bald-faced lies, (attributing Riverkeeper’s false claims to The Spotlight newspaper, as Mr. O’Hanlon did, in The Chronicle), responding with a railing accusation against my source choice for accurate information, followed by a lecture on what’s “moral and ethical.”
But why take anybody else’s word for what corrupt, power-hungry, back-stabbing lawyers Riverkeepers are when they can tell you themselves? Go to:http://www.klamathriver.org/category/river-currents/ look down the column to “The Klamath River Needs More Than Dam Removal”, May 10, 2016 for the Op Ed by Konrad Fisher, (no relation), Klamath Riverkeeper’s Executive Director.
Note Fisher’s claim, in paragraphs three & four: “Unfortunately, Klamath River water users are ‘being led to believe’ that dam removal will allow them to take even more water from an already ‘over-allocated river.’” & “It’s a story ‘we know too well.’ Hard-working farmers and ranchers have built their livelihood upon commitments by federal and state water managers, but the water managers have allocated ‘more water than the river can afford’.
“Quote: “being led to believe”. As though the Riverkeeper was some innocent observer and not the source of that misplaced belief. And from where did the decision come that the river had been “over-allocated” for generations, and is suddenly unable to meet the needs of farmers and ranchers? Then: “there is ample opportunity to link publicly, (taxpayer), funded, conservation and infrastructure projects to increased river flows and to retire water rights held by farmers and ranchers who themselves want to retire.” -Quote, paragraph five, (emphasis mine).
When was it that multi-generational farmers and ranchers ‘discovered’ that they ‘wanted’ to retire now that their land is rendered ‘un-irrigational’ by Riverkeepers and their accomplices?
One more suggestion for self-disclosure by Riverkeepers: http://www.klamathriver.org/press-release-new-tool-will-help-maximize-return-on-water-investments/ , to learn how Riverkeepers and their accomplices gain control of the water that the farmers used to have. It’s a swindle worthy of the most nefarious Bunco schemers.
Kathleen Fisher
Scappoose
