Perhaps, you have seen several lawsuits, on TV, concerning “Roundup” weed killer. It is extremely dangerous. It should’ve been outlawed and taken off the shelves years ago. Roundup is the by-product of “Agent Orange.” During the Vietnam War, “Agent Orange” was sprayed in Vietnam, via airplanes, to kill the vegetation. It not only killed vegetation, but caused the death of many women and men in the military and civilians, which little has been said about. My only two brothers, Bob and Pat, joined the Army, one year apart, to do their part in the Vietnam War. Pat was in “Special Forces,” called “tophat.” Bob and Pat did a lot of crawling on the ground and both were among those in the Army who died from cancer directly caused from “Agent Orange.” Bob, on Christmas in 2004 and Pat, 3 months later in March, on Good Friday, in 2005. Both were in their early 60’s.
Several years ago, the City of Clatskanie banned “Roundup” spraying by the city crew within city limits. With gratitude, I applaud them. If anyone has Roundup in their possession, do your part! Get rid of it! Save a life or two! God Bless our military heroes and our Great America.
