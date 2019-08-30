LETTERS: Society turning away from religion

Although Arthur C. Clarke authored his novel CHILDHOOD’S END in 1953, its message is extremely relevant even today. In this sci-fi classic, Overlords appear in giant spaceships from another, far-distant planet, whose civilization is more advanced than ours. Over some years of rule, these beings bring about global peace, security and prosperity.
However, it is mankind’s stubborn nature to make science preeminent (example, Darwinism), rather than religion, (example, the Fall). The proclivity to use only political dialogue, and an interest in the occult and paranormal phenomena, superseded the Scriptural foundation of the five thousand years-old concept of Divine Revelation in the novel.
What might the reader of this letter suppose that the ultimate end result of this thinking was, as the final pages of this forward-looking novel were turned? I present this question, because our present civilization exhibits the same subtle exclusion of God while seeking to address the pressing issues of these times.
David Doerr
Rainier
