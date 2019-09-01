LETTERS: USA should impose tariffs

Sincere Climate Change alarmists might consider the argument that the USA has made great strides in reducing bad gas(ses), but also, most other nations seem (by their efforts) far less concerned with their gasses. There’s argument, too, of how we Americans are better positioned to degasify. I contend that to more universally make reductions, perhaps a bit of tough love may be a necessary tool. Since costs associated with gas-control -- that’s what it is -- are borne by each society, perhaps the USA should impose tariffs on exporting countries based on their efforts and contributions toward fighting the alarm menace. E.g., big bad China has been given a pass though they have the world’s number two economy, have taken our manufacturing jobs but has not assumed responsibility for reducing emissions. Why? USA business and political elites have through treaties abrogated Chinese cooperation; same can be said for other countries. So, if an American industry must pay 5% of their business expense to throttle their gas, and another country has shown no effort toward throttling, perhaps said country should see a 5% tariff on goods exported to the good old USA.
Just a concept, but why not consider going down that road? If Climate alarmists are sincere about urgency, shouldn’t they be more concerned about cutting gas than being worried whether others think they’re nice (while blowing gas)?
Wouldn’t Tariffs help induce countries to better assist climate stabilization? Though I believe alarmist “leaders” have crowd control as their true mission. Sorry.
Harry Ottosen
St. Helens
