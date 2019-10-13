What a difference a little time will make. Just a few years ago, without a shred of scientific evidence, marijuana proponents proclaimed how safe marijuana and THC was. (THC is the psychoactive chemical derived from marijuana, also known as cannabis.)
As of October 1, 1,080 mostly young people, most between 18 and 34 years old, have been diagnosed with severe lung disease. So far eighteen (18) people have died, two (2) in Oregon. One doctor said the lungs of his 20 year old patient looked like those of an 80 year old.
The illnesses were initially attributed to vaping standard electronic cigarettes. At the end of September the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced that the majority of illnesses were linked to vaping THC products. The CDC’s October 3rd update said that seventy eight percent (78%) of sick patients had been vaping THC.
Over the last couple of years St Helens Mayor Rick Scholl and Councilman Keith Locke convinced the city council to lease and then sell city land to a marijuana developer. They espoused, and continue to champion, cannabis and CBD (other chemicals in cannabis). They ignore the fact that the developer is only licensed for recreational marijuana – i.e. predominately THC producing plants.
Mayor Scholl and city council ignored St Helens citizens’ testimony: the serious ill effects, the economic uncertainty, and potential unforeseen medical consequences. They chose to tie St. Helens’ future to marijuana and THC, which is now killing young people all across our country.
On a related topic I would like to thank Columbia Community Mental Health (CCMH) and all of its employees. CCMH provides suicide prevention, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, mental health, and a host of other services to Columbia County citizens. CCMH does great work, CCMH has grown to be the largest employer in St Helens.
The growth of CCMH makes obvious that Columbia County and St Helens has a large and growing mental health, and drug and alcohol problem, yet Mayor Scholl and Councilman Locke and other councilors committed St Helens to marijuana as a major industry.
Dear Mayor Scholl, Councilman Locke, and fellow councilors please stop smelling the flowers. Please address real problems, promote positive change, and bring family wage jobs that will improve St Helens’ economy and wellbeing.
(Note, the above is my own opinion and not that of any volunteer organization on which I serve.)
Al Petersen is a local architect and co-owner of AKAAN Architecture + Design LLC. Al is the Board President of the St Helens Economic Development Corporation (SHEDCO). SHEDCO is a volunteer based non-profit organization that works to revitalize the St Helens’ “Mainstreet” district. SHEDCO recently presented a $5000.00 grant / $20,000 zero-interest loan to a new business and was awarded a $200,000 grant for the renovation of the historic Columbia Theater from Oregon Mainstreet, part of the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office.
