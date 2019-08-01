The Fair Board has evidently learned nothing about their past oppressive behavior. Last year they harassed and violated the rights of Misty Fox and even as that case is still pending litigation or settlement, they put their tyranny caps on again this year and came out in true Brown Shirt fashion. I am beginning to wonder if being a control freak is a prerequisite to being on the Fair Board, or if only low intelligent people or slow studies are considered.
On Friday the 19th of July, I was at the fair gathering signatures to recall Crazy Kate, to get the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance on the ballot, and register voters. I was approached in a rather aggressive manner and with an air of combat by two Fair Board members who told me that I could not gather signatures unless I moved to the other side of the grounds. I asked if they were referring to a Free Speech Zone and their reply was yes. I then informed them that “this is public property and wherever I am standing is a Free Speech Zone” as I reminded them that we are in the United States of America.
The harassment continued as I was told lies that they could not back up. One example is that I was told I was violating a phantom ordinance that they were unable to produce or articulate. At one point they brought two St. Helens police officers and two deputies over as they made a scene saying I need to calm down ridiculous attempt to bear false witness against and entrap me, as I was perfectly calm; this was my second rodeo, not my first.
Later I learned that they had also harassed a friend of mine who was gathering signatures by the main gate; their tyrannical behavior failed with him too. I was informed how some of the same people had made one of the “Moms for Medical Freedom” put a sweatshirt over her recall Kate Brown shirt because they didn’t like the message and then later accosted her again as she headed for her trailer.
When my friend (who was open carrying), was told to unload his pistol and then was asked to show his CHL, It brought back memories of three years ago when the Fair Board president tried to throw me out because he assumed that I had a firearm which was perfectly legal… he lost that battle too.
What we have here is a failure to communicate. We will not let our county be turned into Multnomah where intimidation, lawlessness, and bullying tactics are commonplace to people who do not agree with the left wing radical agenda. Please call the Fair Board and County Commissioners and ask that these dictators be held accountable
