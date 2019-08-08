Gun violence is a preventable and deeply disturbing American tragedy that continues to terrify communities, destroy families, and take away thousands of precious lives every year. I’m heartbroken by the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio and by the tragic gun violence that took the life of Deante Strickland in Portland.
The House passed bipartisan background check legislation (H.R. 8) that could prevent gun violence and stem this unacceptable loss of life, if only the Senate would take action. I’ve called on Mitch McConnell to immediately schedule a vote on H.R. 8 and cease his blockade of this lifesaving bill. I’ll continue to work in the House to pass other commonsense measures such as banning high-capacity magazines and assault rifles, supporting public health research on gun violence, and others.
It is long past time for Congress to respond to the demands of our constituents to take action to prevent gun violence—both mass shootings like those in El Paso and Dayton, as well as the daily shootings that cause irrevocable harm to families and communities. We must stand up against the hate—and far too often white nationalism—that serves as the motivation for horrific acts of domestic terrorism, such as in the El Paso attack. Americans need more than thoughts and prayers and moments of silence. Enough is enough is enough.
Gee Sue, background checks would have done nothing in either cases. You and your liberal pals just use anything as an excuse to harpoon law abiding gun owners. You NEVER come out with any PUNISHMENT for those convicted of stealing or using guns or ammo in a crime. Why is that?
