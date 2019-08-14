Wings and Wheels, the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce’s main event of the year, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 17 at the Scappoose Industrial Airpark.
The event brings the community together with a show of amazing cars, antique airplanes, booths, music, activities, and fun for the community. The Highway 30 Cruisers and the Northwest Antique Airplane Club will be on site and Hit Machine will perform at the event.
This year, a half-marathon of 13.1 miles will kick off the event, though officials ensure running is optional. The course is paved, level and maintained, and offers views of wetlands, wildlife, mountains, the Multnomah Channel and more. There will be finisher medals, and a pint and pancakes for all runners. It’s set to begin at 7:30 a.m. and interested parties can register here: https://www.uberthons.com/wings-and-wheels-register
Officials said they are expecting approximately 4,000 people this year and good weather to welcome them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.