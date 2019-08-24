The Columbia Arts Guild delights the local community with artwork on display in the Gallery at the Courthouse located in the Columbia County Courthouse at 230 Strand St, St Helens, OR 97051.
The gallery is located straight across from the Assessor’s Office, located downstairs in the courthouse annex. The artwork changes monthly, so stop by and check it out any time when the courthouse is open. Their hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
