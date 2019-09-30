Taryn Miller, of Scappoose High School, has put together a 7 Mile War Food Drive to benefit the Columbia Pacific Food Bank.
Both Scappoose and St. Helens High Schools have agreed to participate in the food drive that will take place at each school the week of September 30th.
“Taryn felt that this was a good way to bring the communities together with a little healthy competition to benefit the food bank,” officials said via press release.
The food will be picked up at each location on Monday, October 7th and the winner will be announced once it all has been weighed.
The Columbia Pacific Food Bank is the regional food bank for Columbia County. They also operate the Barbara Bullis H.E.L.P. food pantry in St. Helens. They distribute over 13 tons of food a week throughout Columbia County to those in need.
