The St. Helens Police Department is partnering with the Columbia Pacific Food Bank to host the 17th annual Donut Day fundraiser at a new location on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This year, Donut Day will be held at the St. Helens Recreation Center (the former FARA building) at 1810 Old Portland Road, St. Helens. The Recreation Center’s parking lot will be set up to allow drive-up donations, and the building will be open for those who would like to park, take holiday pictures, listen to live music, and chat with St. Helens officers.
Donut Day is an annual Police Department tradition that allows people to trade their canned and non-perishable food items for fresh Krispy Kreme donuts.
Guests can trade one can of food for one donut or $10 cash per dozen. There is a limit of two dozen donuts per person. The event continues until all the donuts are gone.
Guests should bring cameras to take family holiday photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus who will be at the event. Live music will be performed throughout the day and KOHI AM 1600 will be onsite broadcasting live.
Donut Day has become one of the largest single-day food collection events for the Columbia Pacific Food Bank. Over the last 16 years, the St. Helens Donut Day has resulted in the collection of almost 57,500 pounds of food and approximately $44,800 in cash for the Food Bank.
It is recommended that people arrive as early in the day as possible to ensure that donuts are still available. The St. Helens Police Department will have 300 dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for participants.
Police agencies throughout Columbia County participate in the Donut Day fundraiser. Rainier Police Department, Scappoose Police Department, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (in Clatskanie) will also be hosting their own Donut Day events on December 14.
The St. Helens Police Department is currently accepting donations to assist with the purchase of the donuts for Donut Day. If you would like to contribute, donations may be dropped off at the St. Helens Police Department, 150 S. 13th Street, St. Helens. Office hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The station lobby is closed from noon until 1 p.m. for lunch.
