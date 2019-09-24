The St. Helens Public Library will host the Mazamas and the Oregon Historical Society for a presentation and glass lantern slideshow on the history of the Mazamas, mountaineering, and outdoor recreation in the Pacific Northwest from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1 in the library’s auditorium.
Founded on the summit of Mount Hood, the Mazamas is a nonprofit mountaineering education organization headquartered in Portland. The Mazamas promotes climbing, responsible recreation, and conservation values through outdoor education, advocacy, and outreach.
The Oregon Historical Society will show a glass lantern slideshow that illustrates historical outdoor recreation in the Pacific Northwest. Using hand-colored slides from the 1920s and contemporary narration, the presentation will look back at over 125 years of outdoor history, dating back to before the founding of the Mazamas in 1894.
Mathew Brock, the Library and Historical Collections Manager at the Mazamas, and Matthew Cowan, an Archivist for Photography and Moving Images at the Oregon Historical Society, will co-host the presentation.
