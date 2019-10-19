Always eager to support the community, InRoads Credit Union employees spent part of their Columbus Day holiday building bicycles for CASA for Children in Columbia County. The employees assembled 20 bicycles, ranging from small toddler-sized bikes to big-kid models.
Part of the credit union’s annual all-staff training day is reserved for a community-related project, such as bicycle building for CASA for Children in Columbia County.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to bring smiles to the faces of children all over the community,” stated Brooke Van Vleet, President and CEO of InRoads Credit Union. “Every year, InRoads employees look forward to Columbus Day and this annual community-focused event.”
CASA for Children received the assembled bicycles and immediately started distributing them to foster kids throughout Columbia County. “There are so many local children in need,” said Karin Miller, Program Manager for Children Columbia County office. “I want to thank everyone at InRoads for the support of CASA.”
