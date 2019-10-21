A goblin gathering on Oct. 26, at St. Helens High School commons, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At the stroke of 10 in the morning, all children (and their families) are invited to gather at the high school in St. Helens for the Annual Kiwanis Daybreakers Children’s Fair. Plans have been forming ever since last year’s event. Come and join us while the little goblins have fun at booths from many different community groups and the older goblins learn about all the various services and activities that are available right in our own home town.
Have your family picture taken at our themed photo location just outside the entrance. And at the other entrance, gaze at the creepy, crawly reptiles (in enclosures). Have your little ones’ get ID kits for those unforeseen emergencies. Learn about personal safety, dental hygiene, the Columbia Food Bank, Columbia County Mental Health, the newly organized Parks and Recreation. Plus, watch activities that provide physical exercise for good health such as Taekwondo, Dance, tumbling. And more.
We will even have Jose, the clown, returning with his balloon creations. New this year will be a performance by the River City Children’s Choir and the St. Helens Robotics Team and their new competition robot. Vault elite and Elements/Opus Dance will also be there.
We encourage everyone to come in costume, even the adults. Meet new people who live in our community. We are now seeing some adults who attended as children and are now introducing their children to this fantastic activity.
Once again, there will be food available at a reasonable price from Sunshine Pizza.
Not everything is inside. Some activities will be outdoors, so dress warmly. We never know what Mother Nature might bring in her bag of tricks. We hope to have the Halloweentown shuttle bringing visitors from Halloweentown up to the high school. And the Hayride will be available as well.
After the Children’s Fair, be sure to head down to the Little Spooks Parade in Old Town to finish off an exciting day.
Just so you know, this would not be possible without the help of local businesses and organizations. Their annual participation is vital to the success of the Children’s Fair, so be sure to thank them when you shop locally. They include: Don’s Rental, 2C’s Vendor’s Mall with their Round-Up for the Children’s Fair, Dutch Bros., Columbia River PUD, Market Fresh Grocery - Pumpkins, Means Nursery – Fall Flowers, Jerry’s Small Farm – Oversized pumpkins, Calaway Trading – Hay, Rite Aid – Posters, Dollar Tree – Halloween signs, those businesses who post the Fair on their Reader Boards, and The Village Inn for displaying our large banner, and our local newspapers as well. These are only some who make it possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.