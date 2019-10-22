Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) and the Merchants’ Toy N Joy Auction Committee are proud to present “Hometown Heroes Christmas,” the themed 37th annual Merchants’ Toy N Joy Dinner & Auction, Saturday, Dec. 7th, at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavilion.
With a smoked ribs and chicken dinner and the traditional brownie ala mode from Sunshine Catering, the evening’s festivities kick off when doors open at 4:30 p.m. for Social Hour, where guests can bid on the silent auction, and take part in the $1000 50/50 and bucket raffles before the live auction with Mark Kuhn starts at 7:00 p.m. The Paddle Raise during the Live Auction will be dedicated to the Columbia Pacific Food Bank.
The festive event raises funds to provide food and gifts at Christmas for families in need in the community through the Toy N Joy and Holiday Hope 2019 Programs. These programs are sponsored by the Columbia River Fire & Rescue Volunteer Firefighters Association, HOPE Rainier and the St. Helens Kiwanis Club. Together, these organizations distribute toys and holiday food baskets to families throughout Columbia River Fire and Rescue’s service district, which stretches from Rainier to Warren in Columbia County, Oregon.
Tickets for the event are $30 each. Tickets are available online October 1, at http://www.crfr.com/merchants--toy-n-joy-and-holiday-hope.html and at the CRFR Administration Office at 270 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens weekdays 8am to 5pm. Donations of items for the live and silent auctions and cash contributions are also welcome. Please visit the link above or deliver to the CRFR office.
