Even when Troopers don’t have the happiest of days, it doesn’t mean they don’t go looking for it.
In mid-August, the Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a motor vehicle crash where one of the drivers was an elderly female. During the crash investigation, it was discovered she had lost her husband about 10 years ago and had no family to help her with the yard work.
When she was given a courtesy ride home, Troopers saw just how bad the yard had gotten. They knew they could do something about it.
On Saturday, Sept. 14, employees from the St. Helens worksite got together and donated their time and personal equipment to clean up the yard. They lovingly called it “Operation Grandma’s House.”
Overall, it was a huge success for the team and the homeowner was very appreciative.
