The P.E.O. Sisterhood, St. Helens Chapter is taking orders for lush, locally grown poinsettias now through Oct. 28. P.E.O. members will deliver the plants to local residents and businesses on Dec. 3.
The poinsettias come in red, white, marble and pink. Six-inch pots are $15 and large 8- inch pots are $30. Area residents may remember seeing some of the 728 P.E.O. poinsettias sold last year.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) is an international non-profit group dedicated to providing scholarships, grants and loans to graduating seniors and older women seeking to further their careers through higher education or vocational training. All proceeds from the sale go toward the scholarship fund.
This year, $4,650 in local awards were given to three Columbia County graduating high school senior girls. In addition, a total of $2,600 from the P.E.O Oregon State Chapter and the P.E.O. International Chapter was awarded to two local women attending college.
For more information or to place an order contact Dee Loyd, 503-397-6703, or Cyndy Miller, 503-438-0654.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.