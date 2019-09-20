The Rainier Oregon Historical Museum recently presented the film “God’s Country and the Woman” which showcased the Benson Cigar rafts, and President Kay Heflin said they had to bring in more chairs from the church across the street for the second showing to accommodate the audience.
“Our museum’s goal was to show our local logging history,” Heflin said. “The first showing of the movie was standing room only. It was amazing to see the scenes taken at the Clark and Wilson Mill at Prescott in 1937.”
Heflin said the company office that was shown in several scenes of the movie is a home in Prescott today. The owner of the home and former mill office was in attendance on Saturday, and the movie was paused during the second showing so he could take photos of what would become his future home.
Also included in the event was a logging term puzzle for young and old. On display for attendees were pictures of Rainier logging scenes dating back to the early 1900’s, as well as a diorama depicting the Yeon-Pelton logging incline that lowered rail
cars of logs over the bluff above West Rainier down to Rynearson slough from 1902-1906.
Heflin said a majority of the people watching the presentation had never heard of a cigar raft. These rafts were 1,000 feet long and 55 feet wide, 18 feet above sea level and 28 feet below sea level. Heflin said one raft had enough lumber to build 500 homes.
Bonnie Appel won the raffle of a logging print blanket and a logging book of local Rainier logging and loggers.
According to Heflin, the museum received a grant from the Paul Bunyan Foundation to educate the community about its local logging history.
“We have been accumulating logging items, pictures and local logging history for over a year,” Heflin said. “Next year we hope to show the movie again and have a presentation on the history of the Clark and Wilson Mill and the history of Prescott, where parts of this movie were filmed. It was really special to be watching a movie and recognize locations that were so close to home. There were also beautiful scenes of Sprit Lake, Mt. St. Helens, the Toutle River, and Cathlamet Washington.”
