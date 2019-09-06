The River City Children’s Choir will begin its 2019-2020 season at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 12 at the St. Helens Methodist Church, located at 560 Columbia Blvd in St. Helens.
The group will have a new director, Dr. Lynnda Fuller, a retired Scappoose music educator who hopes to build a strong youth choir in the community.
Columbia County students in grades 3-9 who enjoy singing are encouraged to attend this first rehearsal. Choir members will develop their musical skills, learn a wide variety of music, perform in different venues, build new friendships, and have fun. Choir members need not have previous choral experience.
The River City Children’s Choir is a non-audition choir open to students in grades 3-9 and meets weekly from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. Parents need to attend the first rehearsal to register their children and receive pertinent information.
River City Children’s Choir is supported by River City Singers Columbia Chorale of Oregon, a non-profit 501C3 organization and is not affiliated with the Methodist Church which is used as the rehearsal venue.
The River City Singers mission: “We are dedicated to fine choral performance, promotion of the arts, and arts education in and around Columbia County” guides the program for the children’s choir.
