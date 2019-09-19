Thursday, September 19
• 4:30 p.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Seaside High School
• 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Soccer at Seaside High School
• 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball at Scappoose High School
• 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity II Volleyball at Scappoose High School
• 6:45 p.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball at Scappoose High School
• 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Soccer vs. Seaside High School
• 7:15 p.m. Girls Varsity Soccer at Seaside High School
Friday, September 20
• 6 p.m. Coed Varsity Cheerleading at Milwaukie High School
• 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Football at Milwaukie High School
Saturday, September 21
• 8 a.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball at Oregon City VB Tournament
• 8 a.m. Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball at Canby Tournament
• 9:35 a.m. Coed Varsity Cross Country Three Course Challenge-Camp Rile
