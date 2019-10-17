Held in conjunction with the Friends of the St. Helens Library Fall Book Sale, Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Helens Library porch.
Yes, the frost is on the pumpkin, so that must mean that it is time to get those bulbs and irises to plant and new books to curl up with during those colder months of the year. Come on down to the Library on Friday and Saturday for the Book Sale and then join the St. Helens Garden Club on the porch on Saturday for their Fall Plant Sale.
This year there will be bags of daffodil bulbs, iris rhizomes, divided perennials, berry starts, and other surprises for the local gardener. You might even find a garden book inside, or a craft outside.
Come on down and shop both days then drive down to Halloweentown. Several merchants have special sales going and there is always the haunted house to visit.
Find out about the many projects that the Garden Club has in the local community. We are as busy as the bees that come to our many gardens. And we have fun.
