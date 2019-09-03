This past weekend the 108th All-Breed Dog Show of the Longview-Kelso Kennel Club was held at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. A red Doberman Pinscher was selected as Best in Show on Sept. 1 by Judge David Kirkland of Sanford, North Carolina, and was also selected for the same title on Saturday, Aug. 31 by Judge Lewis Bayne, from Canby, Oregon. There were 724 dogs in the competition, representing 127 different breeds. Saturday and Sunday shows and obedience/rally trials were held at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Have you ever been a member of a labor union?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.