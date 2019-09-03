This past weekend the 108th All-Breed Dog Show of the Longview-Kelso Kennel Club was held at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. A red Doberman Pinscher was selected as Best in Show on Sept. 1 by Judge David Kirkland of Sanford, North Carolina, and was also selected for the same title on Saturday, Aug. 31 by Judge Lewis Bayne, from Canby, Oregon. There were 724 dogs in the competition, representing 127 different breeds. Saturday and Sunday shows and obedience/rally trials were held at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
