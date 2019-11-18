The Columbia Arts Guild shows the work of local artists in the Gallery at the Courthouse straight across from the Assessor’s Office located on the ground floor in the courthouse annex. The artwork changes every month so stop by any time the courthouse is open M-F, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 230 Strand St, St Helens, OR 97051.

