Columbia County Racing Association (CCRA) division leaders Terry King, Zander Koch, Myke Landis, Dustin Wilkinson and
Devon Reed solidified their first place position in the point standings with main event wins on Saturday at River City Speedway in St. Helens.
King, of Warren, recorded a Street Stock sweep as he won the heat race, trophy dash and main event in his Ross Diesel & Auto sponsored 1987 Buick Regal. It marked the fifth win and 11th top-two finish this year for King, 48, who leads the series points standings with one race remaining. The final event of the season is the Sept. 21 RDA sponsored Street Stock Division race at 5 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds motorsports facility.
Two-time defending Street Stock champion Greg Brumbaugh, of St. Helens, led during the early portion of the 25-lap race and he was runner-up in his Hoyt Construction/CLT Trucking 1985 Chevrolet Malibu. David Weaver, of Portland took third, followed by Vernonia’s Matt Taylor and Devin McKinney of Columbia City. Brumbaugh, 57, is currently second in the point standings behind King, who is seeking his first ever stock car racing title.
“We struggled a little bit, but we still got second and it was a fun race,” said Brumbaugh, who has recorded 11 top-two main event finishes with co-driver and race team member Joel Beehler of St. Helens. “We have a chance to win another title, but it doesn’t look too promising. I would probably need a sweep in order to win the championship and I think I have a chance to do that. Terry is a pretty fast driver though and if he wins it, then that’s great, but I’m not going to give it to him. I’ve beaten him before, so we still have a shot at getting it done and it’s going to be a fun River City Speedway season finale.”
Reed, of Woodland also notched a sweep as he won the Sportsman Division heat, dash and his seventh main event this year in his Dancin’ Bare Tavern/Reed’s Automotive sponsored Chevy. Reed started last in the eight-car field and he took the lead on the 10th lap and led the remaining 15 circuits of the 25-lap race to get the win by a straightaway length over Weaver.
Weaver is a double-duty driver who competed in two CCRA motorsport classifications. He was followed by Eric Lindquist, Will Temple, Gary Kordosky, Charles Weaver (David’s dad), Bernie Lujan and Dan Smith.
“We’ve had a few more cars in the class than we had last year, but I would still like to see a little more competition,” said Reed, who will be seeking to win a second straight Sportsman Division title in the Sept. 21 CCRA championship race.
Reed, 35, is also a double duty driver and he competed in the Modified Division and he recorded a fourth place main event finish. Former two-time CCRA Modified Division champ (2009, 2012) Don Jenner of Vancouver won the main, followed by his son Matt, current division leader Clyde White of Longview, Reed and Rudy Chapppelle of St. Helens. Don Jenner won the trophy dash and Matt Jenner won the heat race.
Reed’s son Martin, 14, competed in the Tracer Division class for youth’s age 10-17. Martin Reed drove the Carquest 2006 Chevy Cobalt owned by Darrin and Natasha Rye, of Warren, and he recorded his first win ever with a trophy dash victory. Tracer Division leader Koch, of Vancouver, was a two-time winner as he won the heat and main event in his Dodge Neon.
“Martin was very excited to get his first win and I was pretty happy to see him do that as well,” said Devon Reed. “It was tough competing in two divisions because I kind of have to figure things out a little bit in the first couple of laps since the cars are very different. It’s been a pretty good season, but I can’t complain. I haven’t had too much damage on either car other than a couple of small incidents, but that’s just part of racing.
Wilkinson and Landis are both members of the The Tri-Pod Development sponsored racing team of West Linn. Wilkinson from Redmond won the 25-lap Tuner Division main in the Landis & Landis Construction 2003 Ford Focus. Bob Berg of St. Helens, was runner-up in his Cozy Lawn Maintenance 1997 Dodge Neon. Dan McDonald took third, followed by Joel Davis, Jason Bennett and Bryce Gillis. Wilkinson notched a sweep as he also won the dash and heat race too.
Landis was a two-time winner as he drove his Canby Graphics sponsored 2003 Ford Focus to victory in heat race 3 and the 25-lap Four Cylinder Division main event and heat race 3. Landis started 11th in the 16-car field, he took the lead on lap 23 following a crash involving several frontrunners and he led the last three laps to get the win. Vernonia’s Ryan Potter, 15, recorded a career best second place finish in his 1998 Neon. Myke Landis and co-drivers Jerry Rouleau and brother Lance Landis are leading the series point standings with just one race remaining and have a good chance to win the division title.
“It took us forever to get some things figured out on the Tuner Division car and the last three races it really seems to be right where we wanted everything to be,” said TJ Landis, 54, team co-driver and older brother of Myke Landis. “It’s very unexpected to see that we might win two championships. Having three guys competing in their first year ever of motorsports in the Four Cylinder Division, I wasn’t really sure how well that would work out, but all three of them are very consistent drivers and they’ve all done a great job. They had no experience whatsoever in stock car racing prior to this season, so it’s pretty cool to see how well they’ve done and it’s actually very exciting too.”
Kelso’s Trenton Brogan, 16, took third in the Ram Light Truck Salvage/Economy Auto Wrecking sponsored 1996 Nissan Altima. Christopher Lee of St. Helens, was fourth and Sandy’s Jacob Schultz was fifth to round out the top-five finishing drivers. Kelso’s Gary Brogan (Trenton’s dad) won heat 1, Vancouver’s Sande Simmet won heat 2, Trenton Brogan won the trophy dash and Zach Watson won the B main.
Victoria Woolf, of St. Helens, recorded a sweep in the Micro Sprint Car Division as she won the trophy dash, heat race and main event.
