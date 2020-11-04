The Oregon Health Authority's (OHA) COVID-19 Weekly Report shows that during the week of Monday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 1, OHA recorded 3,542 new cases of COVID-19 infection — up 34% from last week’s tally of 2,642.
This is the second consecutive week daily case counts set a record high for the pandemic.
The number of newly tested Oregonians rose to 34,591 and the percentage of positive tests rose sharply to 8.4%.
Thirty-seven Oregonians were reported to have died in association with COVID-19 — compared to 27 the previous week and 160 were hospitalized.
People aged 20 to 49 accounted for the largest percentage of infection at 56%, despite accounting for 39% of the total population. Persons under 30 accounted for 38% of the cases.
People over 80 accounted for 50% of COVID-19 associated deaths and people over 70 accounted for 74% of deaths associated with the illness.
Schools are not major drivers of COVID-19 spread across Oregon. Cases are appearing at schools because there is more community spread.
This week’s report reflects the statewide trend of sharply rising cases, with 13 schools providing in-school instruction that that had at least one case in a student or staff/volunteer that attended or worked during their infectious or exposure period.
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, OHA reminds people to:
- Wear a face covering
- Keep physically distant.
- Avoid large gatherings and restrict gatherings with people outside of your household.
- Maintain good hand hygiene
Columbia County cases
Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Columbia County on Wednesday, Nov. 4, according the OHA.
There’s been 290 cases reported in the county since the onset of the pandemic and two deaths. The first death occurred in early August and the second in early October.
The deaths are a reminder of the severity of illness the virus can cause and a reminder not to underestimate the virus, said county Public Health Director Michael Paul in a release.
Nationwide, numbers are on the rise. Oregon saw record-breaking new daily case counts on Friday, Oct. 30, with 600 cases reported. It broke the previous day’s record of 575 cases reported.
The surge of COVID-19 cases locally, statewide and nationally raise concerns, Paul said at a Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Nov. 4.
“It’s not good news at all,” Paul said. “We’re not in a good position moving into the winter.”
The county averages between four to five new cases a day, he said, and there’s been a small uptick in virus-related hospitalizations. The count is at 17 now and had previously hovered around nine or 10.
Paul also discussed the new metrics released to guide the return back to in-person instruction in Oregon schools. The metrics look at case rates over a 14-day period, rather than weekly, and have loosened numbers to meet to return to in-person instruction. The guidelines suggest that decisions to return to classroom instruction be made by superintendents with guidance from public health directors.
“The bar for meeting in-person instruction criteria is more lenient now,” Paul said.
Commissioner Alex Tardif said the new guidance seems either convoluted or perhaps not completely flushed out.
“Someone said the guidance seems ‘as clear as mud,’” Paul said. “I’ve read it a few times and I’m sort of agreeing with that.”
Part of the ambiguity is around the footnotes indicating counties should consider the case rates and metrics of neighboring counties when opening, particularly if the school districts have a lot of residents traveling in for work or school.
This means Columbia County districts would have to factor in the case rates in Multnomah and Washington counties. Multnomah was added to the state watch list in October because of its rise in cases that were not linked to confirmed cases, indicating a high rate of spread.
To ensure that children can go back to school, and stay in school, Paul said it was important for everybody to follow health recommendations by wearing facial coverings, keeping physical distance, washing their hands and modify holiday behaviors.
