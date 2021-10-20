The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Oregon State Police
Oct. 12
• At approximately 1:37 p.m. OSP received a report from an ODFW fish checker at the Rainier boat ramp regarding an angler who came in with a native coho salmon, which is currently illegal to keep. The fisherman thought the fish was a native chinook salmon, which is legal to keep. The man was issued a warning for take/possession of non-adipose fin clipped coho salmon and the fish was seized and will be donated to charity.
Oct. 13
• At approximately 6:01 a.m. OSP troopers responded to a two vehicle crash near milepost 46 on Highway 30. A white passenger car was traveling eastbound when it braked for a deer in the Highway and was rear ended by a black SUV. There were no injuries, the SUV was driven from the scene and the passenger car was towed at a later time.
Oct. 14
• At about 7:22 p.m. Troopers responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 30 near milepost 18. Troopers were told a gold Chevrolet pickup was swerving into both lanes and almost crashing into multiple vehicle’s heading west bound. Troopers located and stopped the Chevrolet on Gable Road in St Helens. The driver was displaying multiple indicators of impairment and consented to performing the standardized field sobriety tests. The driver was subsequently arrested for DUII and reckless driving. The driver consented to a breath test and gave a BAC of 0.00%. The driver refused to consent to a blood draw and a warrant was obtained. Two vials of blood were later seized as evidence. The driver was booked, cited and released from the Columbia County Jail. The Chevrolet was towed by Grumpys Towing.
Oct. 18
• At 11:22 a.m. OSP received a report from an ODFW employee at the east side check station on Sauvie Island regarding a duck hunter who had come in with two pintails when the daily bag limit is one. The hunter stated he thought the birds were teals and not pintails. The hunter was issued a warning for exceeding daily bag limit of game birds and the extra duck was seized for donation.
The St. Helens, Scappoose, Rainier Police and Columbia County Sheriff’s logs were not immediately available.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.