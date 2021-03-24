The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
March 1
• A 61-year-old male was issued a criminal citation for attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle while already in custody of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 901 Port Avenue in St. Helens.
March 2
• Police issued a female a criminal citation for Theft II at the intersection of North Columbia River Highway and Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
• Police responded to the 300 block of South 18th Street for a death investigation.
March 3
• An individual was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant in the 400 block of South 2nd Street.
Police assisted the Oregon Department of Human Services in the 200 block of S 2nd Street on a welfare check.
March 4
• A 43-year old male was arrested on multiple probable cause charges at the intersection of South Columbia River Highway and Gable Road.
March 5
• Police 28 arrested a 28-year-old male on an outstanding warrant while at his residence in the 400 block of S 10th Street.
• Police arrested a 49-year-old male on an outstanding warrant while at West Street Grocery at 305 N. 7th Street.
March 6
• Police cited a 51-year-old male for an active warrant near the intersection of Old Portland Road and Port Avenue Street.
• A 35-year-old male was arrested by police on an outstanding warrant while at his residence in the 1000 block of Deer Island Road in St. Helens.
March 8
• Police arrested a 37-year-old individual in the area of North 19th and Columbia Boulevard for Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Harassment, Resisting Arrest and multiple outstanding warrants.
March 9
• Police responded to the 59000 block of Whitetail Avenue on a report of Theft II.
Police arrested an individual for violating his release agreement.
March 10
• Police arrest a 28-year-old male in the 200 block of North 12 Street for an outstanding warrant.
March 11
• Police arrested a 33-year-old male at 555 South Columbia River Highway on an outstanding felony warrant.
• A 33-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant while on Church Street near S.18th Street in St.Helens.
• Police responded to the 200 block of N 2nd Street on a report of a missing juvenile.
A 35-year-old female was arrested in the 2200 block of Gable Road for Forgery I.
• Police conducted a death investigation in the 500 block of S 10th Street.
• Following a traffic stop near the 300 block of S 11 Street, A 73-year-old female was taken into custody for Driving under the influence of intoxicants and Reckless driving.
March 12
• Police cited and released a 59-year-old male for an outstanding felony warrant in the 58000 block of Columbia River Highway.
March 14
• A 29-year-old was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants and Aggravated Animal Abuse I while in the 2500 block of Gable Road.
March 15
• A 45-year-old individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the intersection of Columbia River Highway and Sykes Road, St. Helens.
March 16
• A 38-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of the St. Helens Municipal Court.
March 17
• Police took a 40-year-old male into custody on an active felony warrant and various other crimes near the 58000 block of Columbia River Highway.
• Police investigated a report of harassment in the 2500 block of Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
March 19
• Police responded to the 200 block of S 12th Street on a report of an assault.
March 20
• Police responded to the 35000 block of Pittsburg Road on a report of a trespass in progress.
Rainier Police
March 1
• A caller was concerned about the welfare of two girls on the bridge, reportedly climbing on the railing. The girls were walking across the bridge, and said they took a picture while they were there but denied being on the railing.
• An officer went to check on a call of a suspected prowler. The perimeter of the area was searched, and no one was observed in the area.
March 2
• Suspicious persons were reported hanging out in the vicinity of a church. Extra patrol has been requested.
March 3
• A barking dog was disturbing the peace on Washington Way.
March 5
• Chevron reported an individual who drove off without paying for their gas.
• A caller reported a possible violation of a restraining order. The case was forwarded to the DA’s Office for review.
• A reportedly ‘suspicious person’ was waiting for a ride.
• An employee call due to a male inside the store who was yelling and causing a disturbance. The man left prior to officer arrival and was unable to be located.
• A caller in a residence, who did not live there, was startled by a loud knocking at the door. The ‘knocker’ was determined to be a landscaper.
March 6
• Two men in a parking lot, with ‘buckets’ of their personal belongings, were reportedly ‘bouncing around’, acting suspicious. They checked out to be okay.
• An officer responded to check on the welfare of two dogs that were in a locked vehicle. The dogs appeared to be in good health and were steadfast in protecting the vehicle.
March 7
• A report was made of a possible restraining order violation. This case was also sent to the DA’s Office for review.
• An officer responded to a business alarm. The building was found to be secure.
March 9
• A citizen was concerned about a man in the middle of the intersection. He was assisted out of the roadway.
March 10
• A male causing a disturbance at the Evergreen was trespassed.
• A man pushing a wheelchair, harassing customers and employees, was trespassed from Grocery Outlet.
• A man outside of El Tapatio was yelling outside the back door.
• A male subject was in city hall and causing a ruckus during a court session. An officer was able to convince him it would be in his best interest to leave the building.
March 12
• An officer was able to assist a disabled motorist.
March 14
• A vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Gladstone was recovered during a routine traffic stop. Suspected methamphetamine was seized as well. The driver was lodged at the jail on multiple charges, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
March 15
• A 37-year-old Castle Rock resident was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. He was also issued a citation for multiple traffic violations.
Oregon State Police
March 22
• At approximately 3:20 p.m. OSP troopers responded to a two vehicle injury crash on Highway 30 near milepost 41. When troopers arrived they conducted a crash investigation and all occupants were transported to local hospitals for injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. The vehicles were towed by Grumpy’s Towing and Drake’s Towing due to damage.
March 15
• At approximately 11:36 a.m. OSP troopers were dispatched to a traffic complaint on Highway 30 near milepopst 34. Troopers located the black Dodge Neon near milepost 30 failing to drive within its lane. The driver was displaying indicators of impairment and consented to performing field sobriety test.
The driver was subsequently arrested for DUII and transported to the Columbia County jail. Driver consented to a breath test and blew 0.00. Driver refused a DRE and a blood draw. A search warrant was obtained and two blood samples were seized as evidence. The driver was booked and released from the jail without incident and the vehicle was towed by Grumpy’s Towing.
March 16
• At approximately 7:19 p.m. OSP assisted a disabled motor vehicle on Highway 30 eastbound near milepost 1.5. During the contact it was discovered the driver had a misdemeanor warrant for their arrest out of Linn County. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and OSP was able to cite and release the driver on the warrant. The driver was issued a citation with a new court date for the warrant.
