The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
St. Helens Police Department
Jan. 2
Zachary Hendrickson, 28 was arrested for an outstanding warrant at 345 N. 16th St., St. Helens, OR.
Laura Perron, 25, was arrested for a restraining order violation, near the intersection of N. 17th St. and Wyeth St. in St. Helens.
Jan. 4
At approximately 11:31 p.m., Christopher Akers, 36, was arrested on two outstanding misdemeanor warrants and for False Info to Police, at Asburry Park in St. Helens.
Jan. 5
At approximately 12:38 p.m., Thomas Pexa, 38, was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a valid felony warrant at the intersection of Columbia Boulevard and North 4th Street in St. Helens.
Jan. 7
At approximately 5:33 p.m., Stephen Schuh, 28, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant at 535 South Columbia River Highway, in St. Helens.
Jan. 8
At approximately 2:35 p.m., Daniel Hobson, 23, was arrested on an outstanding warrant at 2475 Columbia Blvd., #11 in St. Helens.
Jan. 11
At approximately 3:38 p.m., Jason Mantell, 38, was arrested on a felony warrant as well as failing to report as a sex offender after he was contacted near 186 Wonderly Drive in St. Helens.
At approximately 4:46 p.m., Phillip Houk, 39, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant at 254 S. 5th Street in St. Helens.
At approximately 11:45 p.m., Leslie Kampmann, 44, was arrested for DUII (alcohol), resisting arrest, harassment, and attempted aggravated harassment while on E. Division Road near Highway 30 in St. Helens.
David G. Kraemer, 27, was arrested for Criminal Mischief II near the intersection of Columbia Boulevard and Gable Road in St. Helens.
Jan. 12
At approximately 9:55 a.m., John Workman, 47, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant at 795 South Columbia River Highway in St. Helens.
At approximately 12:59 p.m., Shannon Lopez, 46, was arrested for criminal trespass II, at 406 South 12th Street in St. Helens.
Jan. 14
At approximately 2:25 p.m., Justin Eaton, 37, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant at 265 North Vernonia Road in St. Helens.
At approximately 7:46 p.m., Ezra St. Helen, 33, assaulted and menaced a female at 555 S. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens.
At approximately 9:58 p.m., Chaylee Sparks, 22, was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the Columbia County Circuit Court and for false info to police at 555 S. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens.
At approximately 11:42 p.m., Adam Canterbury, 42, was arrested for eight counts of violation of release agreement, failure to report as sex offender and an outstanding warrant, at 145 N. 13th Street #2 in St. Helens.
Jan. 15
At approximately 10:32 a.m., Harrison Doyle, 40, was arrested on an outstanding warrant at Highway 30 near Wyeth Street in St. Helens.
Jan. 17
Lauren Adams, 51, was arrested for an outstanding warrant at Highway 30 and Wyeth Street in St. Helens.
A citizen surrendered found drugs to the St. Helens Police Department at 150 South 13th Street in St. Helens
Jan. 21
At approximately 6: 24 a.m., Katherine Merwin, 30, was arrested for an outstanding warrant near the intersection of S. 18th and Tualatin Street in St. Helens.
Rainier Police Department
Jan. 20
An unknown person stole a mud flap from a semi-truck.
An employee at a local business pulled into a parking space despite another vehicle was parked partially in that space. The driver of the improperly parked vehicle, while getting in to his vehicle, caused damage to the employee’s truck.
A driver reported being threatened after a road rage incident. The case is being investigated.
Jan. 21
A truck driver, who was not familiar with the area, got lost and attempted to turn around in a residential area. The driver hit a power pole causing most of the city to lose power. No citations were issued.
Jan. 22
A runaway juvenile was located shortly after being reported.
Jan. 24
An officer responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident on the bridge. No citations were issued.
Jan. 25
An unidentified person on a motorcycle cut off several drivers and drove into oncoming traffic at a high rate of speed across the Lewis and Clark Bridge while eluding police. The short pursuit was terminated and the case is under investigation.
Jan. 27
Dakota Carras, 26, of Rainier, was taken into custody and lodged at the jail on an outstanding Columbia County warrant.
A motorist reported that they believed another driver pointed a firearm at them. The case is being investigated.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 29
Gary Kennedy, of Portland, arrested, cited and released for DUII-CS following a traffic stop on suspicion of DUII and multiple violations at milepost 27 on Highway 30.
Jan. 30
Just before 3 p.m. Oregon State Police observed three vehicles driving on Highway 30 near milepost 18. When the toper attempted to catch up with the vehicles, one of them attempted to avoid being pulled over by taking a side road as a high rate of speed. The vehicle was eventually stopped and the driver displayed indications of impairment. The driver consented to perform voluntary standardized field sobriety tests and continued to display indications of impairment. The driver, Gregory Lee Engen, was arrested for DUII and Reckless Driving. Engine was charged with DUII, Reckless Driving and multiple traffic violations. The vehicle was towed by Drakes Towing.
Jan. 31
At 4:47 a.m. OSP responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 22. The driver claimed to have fallen asleep at the wheel. The vehicle left the roadway and went onto the Scappoose North Fork Creek. The vehicle was swept under the bridge by the current and came to rest directly under the bridge. The female driver, Kayla Jeanne Leatherman, of St. Helens, exited the vehicle and climbed on top to stay above the water. Leatherman yelled for help for approximately two and a half hours before two juveniles heard her calls for help.
The driver stated she was out with friends in Portland and consumed alcoholic beverages during the dinner. The driver stated she dropped off her friend near OHSU around 1:30 a.m. but didn’t remember anything after that. No signs of impairment were seen during tests. Leatherman was cited for careless driving.
Jan. 31
At approximately 12:15 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle, rollover crash with injuries on Highway 30 near milepost 24. At the crash scene the driver displayed indicators of impairment and a used meth pipe was located on the driver. The driver displayed indicators of impairment and was transported to a Portland area hospital for treatment.
At the hospital the driver consented to a voluntary blood draw and two blood samples were seized. The driver admitted to meth use the day prior and admitted to taking prescription drugs prior to the crash. The driver was cited and released for DUII, Reckless Driving and PCS meth. The vehicle was towed by Grumpy’s.
3:02 p.m.
Oregon State Police trooper was traveling westbound on Highway 30 near milepost 5 and located an occupied stolen vehicle in front of the trooper. The vehicle was followed so cover units could arrive in the area. The suspect went over the St. Johns Bridge and was temporarily stuck in traffic. A high-risk stop was performed and the driver was taken into custody. A female passenger was detained and later released. The Portland Police called for a tow and remained with the vehicle while the driver was taken to the Multnomah County jail.
Feb. 2
On February 02, 2020 at about 2:19 p.m. the Oregon State Police attempted to stop a vehicle for VBR. The vehicle made a quick turn up a dead end road near MP 14 on Hwy 30 and then into the driveway of a residence. The drive admitted to not having a license and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The driver was taken into custody without incident.
A Columbia County narcotics K-9 alerted to the vehicle and a suspected methamphetamine pipe was located along with an unknown brown substance in a cigarette box. The driver, Jason Honstein, was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail for Fugitive from Justice. The vehicle was towed by Grumpy’s Towing.
Feb. 2
At about 7:10 p.m. the Oregon State Police received a driving complaint eastbound on Hwy 30 near MP 37. The vehicle was unable to maintain its lane and had possibly struck the guardrail near Jones Road. CCSO stopped the vehicle near MP 34 for failing to maintain its lane. OSP arrived on scene and took over the investigation. The driver submitted to SFST’s and was impaired by a noticeable and perceptible degree. The driver was transported to the Columbia County Jail. The driver’s BAC was 0.00%.
The driver refused a DRE but consented to blood. An Aim to Please phlebotomist arrived at Columbia County Jail and two vials of blood was obtained. The driver, Kathleen Parker, was cited, booked and released. The vehicle was towed by Grumpy’s Towing.
