The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police Department
Jan. 4
• St. Helens Police took a 33-year-old man into custody on a police offer hold in the 500 block of S Columbia River Highway.
Jan. 6
• At around 10 p.m. a 34-year-old man was issued a citation in lieu of custody for an arrest warrant out of Washington County following a traffic stop at Commons Drive and Pittsburg Road.
Jan. 7
• A 48-year-old man was issued a criminal citation for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant in the 200 block of North River Street at around 7:20 a.m.
• At around 9 a.m., a 30-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant in the 300 block of N 16th Street.
• Just before 1 p.m., a 27-year-old man was arrested for violation of a restraining order near Plaza Square.
• A 23-year-old was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant at the intersection of McBride and Matzen streets at around 11 a.m.
• At 3:30 p.m., a 48-year-old woman was taken into custody for two active felony warrants out of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office near the 58000 block of Columbia River Highway.
• A 41-year-old man was taken into custody for an active felony warrant near the intersection of South 14th and Tualatin streets.
Jan. 8
• A 51-year-old man was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants at the intersection of Columbia and Sunset boulevards just after 1 p.m.
• At 3:30 p.m., a criminal citation was issued to a 39-year-old man in the 500 block of S Columbia River Highway.
• A 26-year-old was cited and released for theft III from Walmart.
Jan. 9
• A 40-year-old woman was cited and released for a warrant in the 2200 block of Gable Road at approximately 1:30 a.m.
• A 28-year-old man was taken into custody for violation of a restraining order in the 2200 block of Gable Road at approximately 6 p.m.
• Just before 1 p.m., a 39-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant in the 300 block of S Columbia River Highway.
Scappoose Police Department
Dec. 27
• Police responded to a disturbance on NW Wickstrom Drive. Following the investigation, it was determined that the incident occurred out in the county and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation.
• Police were dispatched to Jackpot Food Market to the report of a theft. It was reported that a male subject stole some hunting calls and placed the stolen merchandise into an empty coffee cup. This case is pending location of the subject.
Dec. 28
• Officers were dispatched to the report of a possible violation of a restraining order. Following the investigation, a 48-year-old Scappoose man was arrested for violation of restraining order, burglary I and criminal mischief III. He was transported to and lodged in jail.
• Police contacted a subject near NW Williams and NE Second Street after receiving a complaint of a motorhome in the area, and it was believed two men were living in it. While talking with the subject, it was determined that he had multiple warrants. As police were placing him under arrest, he fled on foot. After the short foot pursuit, the subject was taken into custody and arrested for the multiple felony warrants, resisting arrest, interfering with peace officer and giving false information to a peace officer. He was lodged in jail.
Dec. 29
• A theft report on SE Myrtle Street was taken by police officers. The victim reported that a utility trailer was stolen from his property. After further investigation, the victim also stated that a set of tires, a chainsaw and a tow hitch were also missing. The case is pending further suspect information.
Jan. 1
• Police responded to a residence in the 52000 block of Columbia River Highway after the victim reported they had been threatened with a handgun. Following the investigation, a 23-year-old Scappoose man was issued a citation for menacing and released at the scene.
Jan. 2
• A theft at the Scappoose Liquor Store was reported to police. It was reported that an unknown female stole a bottle of alcohol worth approximately $17. The female fled the store with unpaid merchandise and got into a vehicle heading south on Highway 30. The case is pending further suspect information.
Jan. 3
• Police responded to a traffic accident near the intersection of Columbia River Highway and SW Maple Street, with unknown injuries. Following the investigation, one driver was cited for driving uninsured and medics cleared all involved.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 4
• At around 4 p.m., Oregon State Police officers responded to a single vehicle, non-injury crash on Highway 47 near milepost 57. A 93-year-old Astoria woman’s vehicle was headed northbound and left the roadway and sideswiped a pole. There was no damage to the pole and the vehicle was towed.
• Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to a nearly head on crash on Highway 30 near milepost 53. A 38-year-old Clatskanie woman driving a black Suburban was headed westbound on the highway and pulled into the eastbound shoulder. When the vehicle pulled back onto the roadway it crashed into a black Dodge Dart heading eastbound. The Suburban continued to head westbound driving on three tires. The driver of the runaway vehicle was stopped at the scene of another driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) crash on Beaver Falls Road that Columbia County deputies were handling. The driver submitted to a field sobriety test, was impaired and was transferred to Columbia County Jail with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16%. Both vehicles were towed.
Jan. 5
• At around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a driving complaint/road rage incident on East Columbia Drive in Scappoose. The suspect was cited and released on a menacing charge and the investigation is ongoing.
• Just before 7 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 65.5. The driver was westbound on the highway and struck a state highway sign and left the roadway. The driver, a 35-year-old man from Westport, displayed signs of impairment and consented to a field sobriety test. He was impaired to a noticeable degree and arrested and transported to Columbia County Jail.
Jan. 6
• Troopers stopped a vehicle on NW Old St. Helens Highway near Highway 30 in Scappoose for a traffic violation at approximately 9:16 a.m. The 27-year-old driver from Forest Grove was discovered to have a warrant for his arrest out of Washington County. The warrant was confirmed and the driver was placed under arrest and transported to Columbia County Jail where he was lodged for the warrant and his vehicle was towed.
• Officers responded to a report of disturbance at Trestle Beach. An investigation revealed a 60-year-old woman was unlawfully camping overnight on the beach and confronted by an unidentified male regarding the camping. She was intimidated and told the reporting party she had been threatened. No indication of a crime occurred and no further action taken. The woman indicated she was in the process of removing a tent and associated garbage.
• Around 10:15 p,m,, the Oregon State Police followed a reported stolen vehicle from NW Moreland Road to NW Otto Miller Road near milepost 1.5 until other police units arrived to assist with stopping the reported stolen vehicle. The driver, a 61-year-old man, was taken into custody and transported to Columbia County Jail. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.10%. The vehicle was towed and the Northern Command Center attempted to reach the reporting party, Hertz Rental Vehicles out of Eureka, Calif.
Jan. 8
• Oregon State Police were patrolling Highway 30 near milepost 68 around 11 a.m. when a dark colored motorcycle was seen at a high rate of speed, eastbound on the highway. Officers attempted to catch up to the motorcycle, but the rider sped off at a high rate of speed. An off duty Astoria officer observed the motorcycle crash at Highway 30 and Marshland District Road, recover back on the bike and flee the scene. The motorcycle was later located behind a Clatskanie residence and the rider, a 42-year-old Westport man, was identified and arrested for hindering and tampering with evidence.
Jan. 9
• The Oregon State Police assisted the Columbia County Sheriffs with a physical domestic call in Warren. An adult grandson had physically assaulted the grandmother and broke a window at the residence. The 38-year-old Warren man was located, detained and arrested.
• A report of a hunter who shot a sandhill crane at the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area was received by the Oregon State Police. Prior to arriving at the violation, the suspect hunter called to report he had killed an unlawful bird. The hunter, a 43-year-old Portland man, stated he was a beginner duck hunter and he thought the bird was a snow goose but realized he was wrong when he retrieved it and turned himself in. The hunter was warned for the violation and the bird was seized for donation.
• A trooper observed a hunter shoot a cormorant while the trooper was patrolling the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area. The hunter, a 20-year-old Portland man, was contacted and it was determined he was also hunting outside his designated hunting area. The cormorant was seized and the hunter was cited for unlawful take of protected species.
• At around 2 p.m. troopers responded to Washington Way near View Street in Rainier to assist with a crash investigation.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
• View the complete log of calls to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on the PDF below.
