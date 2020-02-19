The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 14 11 a.m.
Oregon State Police assisted Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation and documentation of a two-vehicle critical injury collision on Delena Mayger Road near Cox Road in an unincorporated area of Columbia County.
The collision occurred when a northbound passenger car crossed the centerline while negotiating a tight right-hand curve and collided head-on into a southbound straight truck. The operator of the car was transported by air ambulance with critical injuries. The operator of the straight truck was not injured.
Feb. 14 2:46 p.m.
Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle injury crash on Highway 30 near milepost 26.5. One driver was transported for injuries and the other driver left with no injuries. The at-fault driver, Kacie Jean Churchill, was issued multiple citations.
Feb. 15 4:07 p.m.
OSP Troopers observed an altercation between a man and a woman off of Highway 30 near milepost 64. It was discovered that the involved female, Lorraine Byrd, had an active warrant for her arrest. The warrant as confirmed and she was transported to the Columbia County Jail.
Feb. 15 11:30 p.m.
Troopers stopped a white pickup near milepost 27 on Highway 30 for a speed violation. During the traffic stupor the driver showed numerous indicators of impairment. The driver admitted consuming alcohol prior to driving nd consented to performing the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. The driver, Fortunate Vasquespacheco, was subsequently placed under arrest for DUII. He was transported to th Columbia County Jail where he provided a breath sample which resulted in a BAC pf 0.10%. He was booked and released and the vehicle was towed.
Feb. 16 3:34 p.m.
A citizen located a large bag of trash on Smith Road in Columbia County. He found mail in the garbage from a residence in Saint Helens. A State Trooper investigated the garbage also and found discarded mail belonging to the same person in Saint Helens.
Contact was made with the resident who admitted that one of her adult children had made a dump run for her while she was out of town. She was given two days to find out which adult child had done it. It was suggested that the garbage get picked up and taken to the Columbia County Transfer Station.
Feb. 17 6:32 a.m.
Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle, with reported injury, crash on Highway 30 near milepost 55. Investigation revealed the driver of westbound Unit #1, a red Ford pickup, was driving too fast for conditions and subsequently lost control and collided with westbound Unit #2, a loaded log truck.
The driver and passenger of Unit #1 weretransported by EMS to a local hospital for suspected injury. Unit #1 was towed by Drakes Towing. The driver of Unit #2 was not injured. Unit #2 was repaired on scene and driven away.
Feb. 17 7:15 a.m.
Oregon State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 30 at milepost 54.5. Investigation revealed westbound Unit #1, a black Dodge pickup, was traveling too fast for conditions when it lost control, went into the ditch, and then flipped onto its roof. All six occupants were uninjured. Unit #1 was towed by Grumpy’s Towing.
Feb. 17 7:16 p.m.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 54.5. Investigation showed westbound Unit #1, a dump truck, lost control and collided with a concrete barrier. CCSO determined the crash was not reportable. ODOT was notified about the barrier that had been pushed out.
Feb. 17 11:57 a.m.
Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 49. Investigation revealed the driver of eastbound Unit #1, a maroon Subaru wagon, was not paying attention and following too closely to eastbound Unit #2, a black Nissan pickup, that had stopped for congested traffic. Subsequently, the driver of Unit #1 was unable to stop and rear-ended Unit #2. No injuries were reported. Unit #1 was by the owner. Unit #2 was driven away.
Feb. 18 5:53 a.m.
Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 49. Investigation revealed the driver of westbound Unit #1, a white Chrysler passenger car, failed to safely merge onto Highway 30 and subsequently sideswiped westbound Unit #2, a commercial motor vehicle. No injuries were reported. Neither involved vehicle required a tow truck.
See the Columbia County Sheriff's Office logs attached.
