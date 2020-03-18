The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Oregon State Police
March 16
• At approximately 3:54 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to vehicle located in a ditch on Highway 30 near milepost 25. The driver displayed signs of impairment and admitted drinking alcohol. The driver, James Hand, 39, of St. Helens, consented to SFST’s and displayed additional signs of impairment. The driver was arrested for DUII and transported to the Columbia County jail where he provided a breath sample of .17 BAC. The driver was cited and released for DUII and Reckless Driving. Additionally, the driver had an outstanding warrant for DUII in Multnomah County and was cited and released per the listed warrant instructions.
• 8:31 p.m. OSP stopped a vehicle on Hwy 30 near MP 13 for Violation of the Basic Rule (VBR) and Speed Racing. The driver displayed indicators of impairment and admitted to smoking marijuana. The driver consented to SFST’s and was impaired by a noticeable and perceptible degree.
The driver was arrested and transported to Scappoose PD. The driver’s BAC was 0.00%. The driver, Garret Higby,19, of Beaverton, consented to a blood draw. Blood was obtained from the driver. Higby was cited and released to a parent. He also was cited for VBR 95/50, Speed Racing and MIP-Marijuana. The vehicle was towed by Grumpy’s Towing.
March 14
• At approximately 9:31 p.m. Troopers OSP Troopers received a driving complaint on a vehicle that pulled over near milepost 57 on Highway 30. ODOT then checked on the vehicle which continued westbound after hitting a post. The vehicle was located on Olson Road in Clatskanie.
The driver, James Ocain, 66, showed numerous indicators of impairment and admitted consuming alcohol prior to driving. The driver consented to performing the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently placed under arrest for DUII. He was transported to the Clatskanie CCSO and provided a breath sample which resulted in a BAC of 0.16% The driver was then transported to his residence where he was cited and released for DUII.
March 13
• At approximately 1:14 p.m. the Oregon State Police was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Highway 30 near milepost 14. A caller reported a white Ford F-350 had flashing blue lights on the truck and had pulled over near milepost 14. The vehicle was located near milepost 23 and stopped for failing to maintain its lane. During the traffic stop a red and blue LED light bar was located in the front windshield, along with several blue and white LED lights in the front grill and along the running board.
The vehicle was also equipped with a siren control box and PA system. The driver, Daniel Clymer, 48, of Vancouver, had no affiliation with law enforcement or as an emergency responder. The driver displayed indicators of impairment and consented to perform voluntary field sobriety tests. The driver was subsequently arrested for DUII. After contacting the district attorney’s office, all emergency lighting and equipment was removed and seized.
• A felony amount of methamphetamine along with a used meth pipe was located inside the vehicle. The driver provided two valid breath samples with a BAC of .00%. The driver consented to a voluntary blood draw and admitted to using the meth earlier in the day. The driver was booked and released on DUII and PCS methamphetamine. A charge of impersonating a police officer will be forwarded to both the Columbia and Multnomah County DA’s Office for consideration. The vehicle was towed by Grumpy’s.
The St. Helens and Columbia County logs were unavailable at press time.
