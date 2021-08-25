The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
July 26
• Police responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Highway 30 and Gable Road.
• Police arrested a 54-year-old individual in the block of S. 18 Street for multiple outstanding warrants.
July 27
• Police arrested a 35-year-old male on a felony warrant near the 400 block of 11th Street.
• Police investigated a theft at the 100 block of S. Columbia River Highway.
• A 42-year-old male was arrested in the 1600 block of Old Portland Road for driving while suspended.
• A 38-year-old male was arrested by police for a felony warrant in the 300 block of N. 16th Street.
• Officers arrested a 45-year-old individual in the 500 block of Columbia River Highway for multiple warrants.
• Police cited a 50-year-old female for unlawful entry of a vehicle and simple assault at the 500 block of S. Columbia River Highway.
July 28
• Police investigated a report of theft at the 200 block of Crouse Way.
• Police arrested a 22-year-old female on a felony warrant near Columbia Boulevard and 8th Street.
July 29
• Police responded to a theft in the 400 block of Port Ave.
July 30
• Police arrested a 25-year-old male on a felony warrant at the 1500 block of Columbia Boulevard.
• Police arrested a 27-year-old male on a misdemeanor warrant near S. Columbia River Highway and Cornelius Pass.
July 31
• Police investigated a burglary in the 400 block of Port Avenue.
Aug. 1
• Police responded to a death investigation in the 400 block of 8th Street.
Aug. 3
• Police responded to a reckless driving and elude call near 8th Street and Old Portland Road. No arrest was made.
Aug. 6
• Officers arrested a 38-year-old male for DUII in the 58000 block of Columbia Boulevard.
Aug. 8
• Police responded to a burglary call in the 700 block of Columbia River Highway.
Aug. 9
• Police arrested a 69-year-old male and a 64-year-old male in the 300 block of S. Columbia River Highway for warrants.
• Police responded to a hit and run in the 700 block of Columbia River Highway.
• Police arrested a 49-year-old individual for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Scappoose Police
Aug. 9
• Police were dispatched to the report of a suspicious person in the 33000 block of SW Havlik Drive. Following the investigation, a 35-year-old Portland man was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief III and Disorderly Conduct II and was transported and lodged in the jail.
Aug. 12
• Police were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance in the 34000 N. Honeyman Road. A 39-year-old Scappoose man was later arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He was cited and released.
Aug. 14
• Police were dispatched to a non-injury accident in the 52000 block of Columbia River Highway. It was reported that the driver was possibly intoxicated. Following the investigation, a 53-year-old St. Helens woman was taken into custody for DUII–Drugs. She was transported to and lodged in jail.
Aug. 15
• Police took a report of a possible theft and a break in of a vehicle parked in the 51000 block of SE 2nd Street. The victim reported that while parked in the area, an unknown suspect broke into their car and rummaged through. This case is suspended due to lack of suspect information.
Aug. 16
• Police were dispatched to the report of a theft of a catalytic converter in the area of West Lane Road and NE Porter Lane. This case is suspended due to lack of suspect information.
Aug. 17
• Police took a report of a fraud that occurred in the 52000 block of Columbia River Highway. The victim reported that his vehicle was broken into in Portland, however his debit card was used in the Scappoose area. This case is pending further investigation and suspect information.
• Police investigated the report of a domestic in the 51000 block of SW Rembrandt Street. Following the investigation, A 41-year-old Scappoose resident was taken into custody for Assault IV–DV. She was transported to and lodged in jail.
Aug. 19
• Police responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Columbia River Highway and SE High School Way. No citations were issued. The vehicles and all parties involved cleared the scene after exchanging information.
Rainier Police
July 27
• A found wallet was returned to the owner.
• A woman had been playing video poker and she put a sign on the machine while she took a break. A male cashed out the machine in her absence.
July 28
• A 43-year-old male transient was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
July 29
• A wallet was turned in as found property and returned to the owner.
Aug. 1
• A citizen was chatting online with another person, believed to be a woman, and asked to send intimate photos. After the photos were sent, the recipient, who revealed himself to be a man, attempted to extract money from the victim.
Aug. 2
• An occupant at the Budget Inn set their room on fire because he wanted to go back to jail. His wish was granted.
• A driver lit a firework and threw it out of the window of his vehicle in front of a residence.
Aug. 3
• An officer responded to a single vehicle accident on the bridge. The driver lost control and hit a sign. No injuries were reported.
• A local business reported receiving a counterfeit twenty dollar bill.
Aug. 4
• Catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles parked at the boat launch.
Aug. 9
• A sticker on the loading door at the post office was damaged.
Aug. 10
• A maroon Honda Accord was stolen from a residence on Harbor View Drive.
Oregon State Police
Aug. 18
• At 9:44 a.m. OSP Troopers responded to a single vehicle non-injury crash on Hoghway 47 just north of Sleepy Lane. An investigation determined that the driver of a Unit #1 (silver Toyota) fell asleep and crashed off the roadway and into the ditch. The driver was assessed at the scene by paramedics and refused medical attention. The driver was driven home by a relative
• At 2:29 p.m. OSP Troopers responded to a non-injury traffic crash on Highway 30 near milepost 36.5. The driver of Unit #1 (blue Honda) crashed into the back end of Unit #2 (white Dodge). Both vehicles were parked off the roadway and both drivers arranged for their own tow trucks. The driver of Unit #1 was cited for DWS - Violation and No Insurance.
• At 2:48 p.m. OSP Troopers responded to non-injury traffic crash on Highway 30 near Jack Falls Road. The driver of Unit #1 (red Ford) failed to obey a traffic control device and collided with a Unit #2 (blue Honda). Both vehicles were parked off the roadway and both driver arranged for their own tow trucks. The driver of Unit #1 was cited for Fail To Obey a Traffic Control Device.
• At 4:43 p.m. Troopers responded to traffic complaint on Highway 30 near MP 41 on Highway 30 involving a road rage between a motorcycle and an SUV. The driver of the motorcycle was located and stopped near milepost 42. The male admitted to driving in a reckless manner and violating a court order. The court order was confirmed and the male was subsequently arrested. The male was transported to the Columbia County jail where he was booked and lodged on a St. Helens Municipal court detainer. The male was booked and released on other charges. The motorcycle was recovered by the subject’s family at the scene.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
The Columbia County Sheriff’s reports were not immediately available.
