The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
June 14, 2020 at about 1100 hours, David Roberts was issued a criminal citation for Driving While Suspended - Misdemeanor at the 700 block of S. Columbia River Highway, St. Helens.
June 15, 2020 at about 1047 hours, Diana Romero was issued a criminal citation for Driving While Suspended - Misdemeanor at the 300 block of N. 16th Street, St. Helens.
June 15, 2020 at about 1709 hours, an adult was taken into custody on a Peace Officer's Hold from Walmart, located at 2295 Gable Road in St. Helens, and transported by medics to a Portland area hospital.
June 16, 2020 at about 1430 hours, an adult was taken into protective custody and transported to a Portland area hospital from the 400 block of S 13th Street in St. Helens.
June 17, 2020 at approximately 1639 hours St Helens Police were dispatched to a vehicle crashing into the side of Wauna Credit Union, 275 South Columbia River Highway.
June 17, 2020 Nicholas Remington was arrested at Highway 30 and Crown Zellerbach Road in Scappoose for Theft II from Safeway, located at 795 South Columbia River Highway, St. Helens. Remington was also arrested for Possession of a Forged Instrument I and PCS Methamphetamine.
June 18, 2020 at approximately 1454 hours, St. Helens Police investigated a death at the 2500 block of Columbia Boulevard, in St. Helens.
June 19, 2020 at approximately 0927 hours, James Yarbor was criminally cited for Criminal Mischief II at the 375 S. Columbia River Highway (Skinny's gas Station) in St. Helens.
June 19, 2020 at approximately 1950 hours, Nicolas Emerson was arrested for DUII. This occurred on N 18th Street near Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
June 20, 2020 Travis Dean Alden was arrested for Disorderly Conduct in the second degree on West Street near North 8th Street in St. Helens.
June 20, 2020 at about 1134 hours, St. Helens Police Officers responded to a road struck deer at the 35100 block of Pittsburg Road, St. Helens.
June 20, 2020 at about 1255 hours, Joseph Wilke was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant at the intersection of Columbia River Highway and Deer Island Road, St. Helens.
