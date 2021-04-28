The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
St. Helens Police
April 14
Police responded to a disturbance at 175 South Columbia River Highway.
April 19
Police took a report of fraudulent activity in the 100 block of S. 13th Street.
Police cited and released a 41-year-old individual for criminal mischief III following an investigation in the 300 block of S. 19th Street.
Police arrested a 32-year-old female for two outstanding warrant misdemeanor warrants in the 300 block of N. 1st Street.
April 20
Following an investigation in the 500 block of N.10th Street police cited and released a 31-year-old male for harassment.
April 23
Police arrested a 35-year-od male for harassment on Columbia Boulevard near Milton Way.
April 25
Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Macarthur Street.
April 26
Police responded to a theft call in the 35000 block of Noble Road.
Scappoose Police
April 18
Police responded to the report ofsingle vehicle crash in the 51000 block of Columbia River Highway. Following the investigation, a 39-year old male from Washington was taken into custody for DUII-Drugs and reckless driving. The male was transported to jail where he was booked and released on his charges.
April 21
Police discovered a stolen vehicle while in the area of NE Williams St. and NE Sawyer St. Two suspects, one from Scappoose and one from Reno, NV. were taken into custody in association of the stolen vehicle and transported to jail on separate charges, including an outstanding warrant out of St. Helens Municipal Court.
April 22
Police responded to the report of found property at Bi-Mart. It was reported that ping-pong size dark colored solid material wrapped in a plastic baggie was found in the women’s restroom. The substance was later tested and discovered to be black tar heroin.The drugs were placed in evidence at the Scappoose Police Department and set for destruction.
April 24
Police responded to Fred Meyer for a welfare check after the reporting party thought a male subject might be in a mental crisis. The suspect then entered the store and threatened to kill people and used racial slurs.The suspect assaulted a male patron and was escorted out of the store by other citizens. Police followed the subject to Dutch Bros. Coffee while waiting for another unit to arrive. The suspect was later identified as a 35-year-old transient.
Police confronted the individual and asked him if needed help. The man replied yes and followed the instructions of the police officer. He was placed into custody and was charged with Bias Crime I.
Oregon State Police
April 16
At about 6:34 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to assist Columbia County Sheriff Office at a residence off Scappoose-Vernonia Highway. About an hour prior, the same male had broken into the residence, assaulted a male at the residence and was reported as intoxicated.
As the Oregon State Police was arriving a male left the residence and backed out of the driveway at a high speed and in a reckless manner. The male continued south on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway at a high rate of speed. Oregon State Police eventually overtook the male and a pursuit ensued.
The male was able to get away and was eventually located at a residence off Keasey Road, Vernonia. The male escaped out a back window and was not located by the Columbia County K-9. About an hour later the male came back to the residence and left in the same vehicle at a high rate of speed. The male was not located.
April 24
At about 3:25 p.m. Troopers responded to Highway 30 near milepost 35 for a multi-vehicle unknown injury crash. Before Troopers arrived suspect vehicle fled the scene heading westbound on Highway 30. Rainier Police Department located and stopped the vehicle. Troopers conducted an investigation and the driver was subsequently cited and released for fail to perform the duties of a driver.
April 25
At approximately 6:25 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle, non-injury crash on Highway 30 westbound at milepost 57.5. Unit #1 (blue Buick) was westbound on Highway 30 near milepost 57.5 when the driver swerved to avoid a deer on the highway, subsequently crashing into the eastbound ditch. OSP could not locate any damage to the vehicle, however the side curtain airbags deployed on both sides of the vehicle. The driver called for his own tow.
At about 9:20 a.m. Oregon State Police assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) with a physical disturbance at along Doe Ln in Deer Island. The mother to an adult male son had called 9-1-1 to report a disturbance along with being assaulted by her son. The adult male son refused to come out of the house and probable cause was established for his arrest.
Entry was made into the house and the male was taken into custody without incident. CCSO advised a temporary no contact order will be put in place, baring the son from returning to the residence until the case is heard by the judge.
