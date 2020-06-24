The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
6/1/20, at approximately 0459 hours, St. Helens Police were dispatched to a dumpster fire at the 500 block of Milton Way St. Helens, OR 97051.
6/1/20 at approximately 0904 hours Zachary Hendrickson was found to be in possession of methamphetamine at the 300 block of South 9th Street, St. Helens, OR.
06/2/20 at approximately 0751 hours, Patrick Gray II was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine at Deer Island Road and N. 9th Street in St. Helens OR.
6/2/20 at approximately 0800 hours Tarence Williams reported that he had been assaulted and robbed near the 58000 block of Old Portland Road, St. Helens, OR.
6/2/20, at about 2214 hours, Stephen Sherrill was arrested for Criminal Trespass I at the 200 block of Strand Street.
6/4/20, Carson L. Bader was arrested for Disorderly Conduct in the second degree at the 700 block of S. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens.
6/7/20, Andre Lee Adalpa was criminally cited for Criminal Trespass 1 at St. Helens Market Fresh at 1111 Columbia Blvd., St. Helens, Oregon.
6/7/20, at about 1632 hours, Louis Skolfield went to Legacy Urgent Care, located at 475 S. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his left hand.
6/07/20, at approximately 2146 hours, Scott Sherrill was arrested for Driving While Revoked - Misdemeanor and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon. This occurred on S 16th Street near Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens, OR 97051.
6/8/20, at approximately 0320 hours, Paige Chapman was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. This occurred on S 3rd Street near St. Helens Street in St. Helens, OR 97051.
6/8/20 at about 0850 hours, Zachary Hendrickson was arrested on an outstanding Columbia County probation violation detainer at the 100 block of South 6th Street, St. Helens, Oregon 97051.
6/8/20 at about 1212 hours, Jon Wilke was issued a criminal citation for a Clackamas County Circuit Court misdemeanor warrant at the 1000 block of Deer Island Road, St. Helens, Oregon 97051.
6/9/20 at about 1149 hours, David Roberts was issued a criminal citation for Driving While Suspended - Misdemeanor at the 300 block of North 7th Street, St. Helens, Oregon 97051.
6/9/20, at approximately 2101 hours, Angela Nunes was taken into custody on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. This occurred at the 400 block of N 11th Street, St. Helens, OR 97051.
6/10/20 at about 0701 hours, Rebecca Lawson was arrested on multiple outstanding misdemeanor warrants at the 300 block of North 16th Street, St. Helens, Oregon 97051.
6/10/20 at about 0759 hours, Erin Ramage was arrested on multiple outstanding misdemeanor warrants at the 200 block of St. Helens Street, St. Helens, Oregon 97051.
06/10/20 at about 0903 hours, Hunter Blank was arrested on multiple outstanding misdemeanor warrants at the 100 block of Melvin Avenue, St. Helens, Oregon 97051.
6/10/20 at approximately 0857 hours St. Helens Officers responded to a reported burglary in progress at the 300 block of S. 9th St., St. Helens, OR.
6/10/20, Andre Aldapa was arrested for Theft II from Walmart, located at 2295 Gable Rd., St. Helens, OR.
6/11/20, following an investigation by the St. Helens Police, Christian Daly was cited and released for Criminal Trespass I and Theft III from Walmart located at 2295 Gable Rd., St. Helens, OR.
6/12/20, Edward Hellerman was issued a citation-in-lieu of arrest for driving while revoked- misdemeanor, in the area of Highway 30 and Columbia Boulevard, St. Helens, Oregon.
6/12/20, at approximately 2100 hours, a wallet was stolen from Royal Quick Clean Laundromat at 1835 St. Helens Street, St. Helens, OR 97051.
