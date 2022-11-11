Richard Martin Holmason Jr., best known as Marty, was born March 21, 1962 at the St. Helens Hospital and after a nine month battle with cancer, he died Nov. 4, 2022 with his wife and daughters by his side. Marty grew up on Sauvie Island and later lived in St. Helens, Oregon. He went on to raise his family there. Marty attended high school at St. Helens High School and he was then best known as the salesman and GM at Mt. View/Emmert Motors for over 20 years. He later followed his dreams of opening his own car dealership of MAPS Auto Center, with his wife, Laurie. The last few years he had enjoyed his time driving trucks at TFT Construction.
Marty was married to his wife Laurie for 28 years and shared four beautiful children that made him a Papa with thirteen grandchildren, that he absolutely adored. Marty and Laurie always worked hard but found the time to travel to their favorite destinations throughout all the years together from a variety of places such as Mexico, Jamaica, Arizona, Hawaii, California and many more.
Marty spent most of his adulthood at the racetrack. He started racing in the early 90’s and continued as either a driver, crew chief, car owner or your biggest fan until the day he passed. He was known as Marty McFly and raced a variety of cars from street stocks, sportsman, modifieds and then his beloved dwarf cars. You could catch him pacing the track cheering for his boys and rubbing those hands together almost every Saturday night. His love for racing was contagious, and he inspired so many people, including his son Bobby, his daughter Jenae, his sons-in-law, and even his grandson Chase. He especially loved traveling throughout the western states chasing the checkered and hanging with his McFly racing family.
Throughout the rest of the week, you could catch him checking the scores to all the games going on and keeping in touch with his son Brian, deciding who was going to win, who was going to be over or under and was always glued into it! He could tell you who was going to win until his very last final weeks and most of the time he was spot on!
Marty is survived by his wife Laurie; parents, Dick and Julie Holmason, mother Jennie Brown; brothers, Tim Holmason and Jason Schnoor; and sister Christy Lazz.
He leaves behind his legacy to be passed on by his son Brian Holmason; daughters, Heather Yates and Jenae Brinster; sons-in-law, Kyle Yates Sr., James Brinster, Kyle Frelich; daughter-in-law Jodi Holmason; along with his grandchildren, AveriAnn Morley, Kyle Yates Jr., Allyson Morley, Alyssa Yates, Kaelynn Holmason, Karley Holmason, Brooklyn Yates, Chase Frelich, Kenzie Holmason, Ryland Yates, Oaklee Morley, Kamden Holmason, and Addelynn Brinster; and an abundance of extended family that he adopted along the way.
He is preceded in death by his son Bobby Morley; his nephew John Holmason; as well as grandparents.
Gone too soon from those he loved, but death leaves a heartache no one can heal, and love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Marty’s celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, at the Warren Community Fellowship. He will then be laid to rest at Columbia Memorial Gardens near his son and nephew. Reception to follow at Warren Community Fellowship.
Donations can be made in his name to the St. Helens Toy & Joy because of his love of children in need and playing Santa. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
