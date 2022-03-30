When Oregon’s statewide mask mandate lifted on March 14, many were overjoyed, some were sad, and others were vindictive and angry.
Some laid the blame squarely at the feet of our government officials; others took to Twitter to voice their frustration. Some couldn’t be bothered.
Pandemic restrictions dropped one by one. Business owners traded out their “mask required” signs for “mask optional” ones. For so many, life seemed to move on.
But there are still those among us for whom life has not returned to normal, who routinely contend with loneliness, isolation, and fear.
In her March 16 semiannual report presented to the St. Helens City Council, St. Helens Senior Center Director Kathy Innocenti painted a complicated picture of how the center is faring under what is supposed to be Oregon’s COVID-19 resiliency phase.
“Attendance was really exciting at first, then it started diminishing a little,” she said. “We heard from some people that their adult children were telling (seniors), ‘Don’t go out,’” she said. “I think there’s still some hesitancy (there).”
While congregate meals have resumed, Innocenti told the council that the senior center, classified as a health center by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), must comply with social distancing guidelines or risk losing key funding.
Innocenti also said the new mask-optional guidance issued by the OHA does not apply to her facility, and all employees and visitors are still required to wear masks.
“The individuals who visit your senior center - your clients - it’s optional. Is that correct?” Councilor Doug Morten asked, to which Innocenti responded that everyone has to wear masks, including seniors.
“I think it has to do with the nutrition program and the fact that we receive Medicare funds through DHS,” she responded.
In the following conversation with The Chronicle, Innocenti discusses how social isolation has impacted seniors during the pandemic.
The Chronicle: Do you believe seniors have been impacted by pandemic isolation?
Innocenti: Very much so. For those who live alone or whose family lives out of the area, opportunities to socialize were limited to phone calls and perhaps Facetime calls if they had a cell phone. Church services closed down and other entertainment venues also closed. Loneliness and depression are a real problem for seniors, anyway, especially for those who no longer drive. Their interactions with others were limited to perhaps a neighbor or adult child dropping off groceries at a distance, which was difficult for all involved to cope with.
I found it especially heart-breaking early on when those in the hospital, whether they had COVID or not, were not able to have loved ones with them. My father was going through chemotherapy treatments, and he’d have to be dropped off at the hospital door to go in alone. It does something to your heart to not be able to support or be supported by the ones you love.
The Chronicle: Have you been closed since the pandemic? If so, for how long, and when did you reopen?
Innocenti: We have been preparing and delivering meals to our home-delivered meal recipients during the entire pandemic. The center was closed to activities and other groups during that time. We were able to open for a few small group activities last year, but no meals were allowed to be served. Finally, we were given the green light last October to reopen for meals, but unfortunately, we didn’t have the staffing at the time. We were finally able to reopen at the end of January.
The Chronicle: What sorts of COVID-19 mitigation measures is your center required to follow?
Innocenti: Because of specific funding sources, our center is grouped in with healthcare facilities (senior centers who have different funding sources may be in a different category). The rules for that category of services continue to require mask-wearing. In addition, we continue to follow guidelines for sanitation and social distancing. Folks who wish to come in for a meal are required to reserve a space for the following day to limit the number of people in the facility. The state is in discussions about which rules can be modified, eliminated, or enhanced as everyone moves forward.
The Chronicle: What activities have resumed at the St. Helens Senior Center?
Innocenti: Thankfully, we are now open to some group activities and daily lunches Monday through Friday. We’ve been able to expand the number of participants we can accommodate as long as they can remain six feet apart. Activities currently open are billiards, exercise group, Tai Chi, Art & Painting, and Crafts. Meals are served by reservation only at noon Monday-Friday.
Impacts
Studies show seniors, who are more likely to experience severe COVID and even death, have reason to tread cautiously.
A study from the New England Journal of Medicine indicates immune response decreases substantially in the six months following vaccination in those ages 65 and older.
Additionally, the risk of death or hospitalization from COVID-19 increases fivefold for seniors ages 65-74 and eightfold among those ages 75-84, according to the National Institute for Health Care Management. Federal mandates dictate seniors are unlikely to experience the benefits of changing guidelines on indoor masking and social distancing.
“Our center isn’t guided by the state mandates,” Rainier Senior Center President Jan Rich said. “It’s guided by the Agency on Aging mandates, which is federal. Even though Governor Brown is dropping inside mask mandates, that doesn’t apply to the senior center, which is disappointing, but that’s what we have to abide by to keep our funding.”
Rich stressed that the community can support seniors by “just checking on them, making sure that they, especially during the wintertime, have the food they need.”
“We’ve lost some seniors,” she added. “I don’t know if that’s due to age, loneliness, (or) lack of contact, you know? I don’t know.”
The St. Helens Senior Center is located at 375 S 15th Street and may be reached at 503-397-3377.
