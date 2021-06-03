featured 2021 Graduation pages Jun 3, 2021 Jun 3, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View the online version of our 2021 Graduation pages here!Just click in the center of the image below to view, or Click Here to Download. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pdf 2021 Home Improvement Guide View the online version of our 2021 Home Improvement Guide here! 2021 Home Improvement Guide View the online version of our 2021 Home Improvement Guide here! Online Poll What steps have you taken to prepare for wildfire season? You voted: Established and practiced an escape plan Have Go Kit ready Not worried about wildfire season Vote View Results Back Latest Chronicle E-Edition exclusive featured SHC E-Edition for 6-2-21 Latest Chronicle E-Edition exclusive featured SHC E-Edition for 6-2-21 MORE Featured Articles News Update / Policing: St. Helens PD proposes salary increases News Search and Rescue: Don't become a victim Special Publications 2021 Graduation pages News Donuts For First Responders: Deliveries to be made in Columbia County MORE Latest News +17 News Here's What's Happening: Community Calendar News New Details / Wildfires: PUC readies for power shutoffs News Road Paving: Columbia County projects starting Special Publications The News/Advertiser for This Week Click Here to Place a Classified Ad × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In 1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults. 2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. 3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. 4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. 5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline. 6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted. 7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked. 8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Articles News Update / Policing: St. Helens PD proposes salary increases News Search and Rescue: Don't become a victim Special Publications 2021 Graduation pages News Donuts For First Responders: Deliveries to be made in Columbia County News New Chief Deputy DA: Kristen Hoffmeyer MORE FEATURED ARTICLES Latest News +17 News Here's What's Happening: Community Calendar News New Details / Wildfires: PUC readies for power shutoffs News Road Paving: Columbia County projects starting Special Publications The News/Advertiser for This Week +3 News At the Movies: Columbia Theatre reopens, new screen MORE LATEST NEWS Connect With Us Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Connect With Us Click Here to Place a Classified Ad Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here The News/Advertiser for This Week MORE Featured Print Ads 2Cs Vendor Mall St. Helens Interiors Direct Bulletin Trending This Week Articles ArticlesMost Viewed / SNAP Benefits Update: Increased benefits for JuneFirst Humans, Now Animals: Oregon mink operators ordered to vaccine captive minksTrending / SNAP Benefits: Changes increase benefits for some, eliminate benefits for othersRoad Paving: Columbia County projects startingPandemic: Columbia County remains at High RiskBay Rescue: 2 Boats stranded in mud, multiple people rescuedUpdate / Policing: St. Helens PD proposes salary increasesAt the Movies: Columbia Theatre reopens, new screenThis Week's NewsSignature Event: Halloweentown to return in full force Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe starting at $8/month, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Click Here To View All Rates St. Helens Chronicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.