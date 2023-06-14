featured 2023 St. Helens Kiwanis Community Parade Guide Jun 14, 2023 Jun 14, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View the online version of our 2023 St. Helens Kiwanis Community Parade Guide here!Just click in the center of the image below, or Click Here to Download. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pdf Click Here to Place a Classified Ad Online Poll Do you have a wildfire preparedness plan for your home and workplace? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Latest Chronicle E-Edition exclusive SHC E-Edition for 6-14-23 Latest Chronicle E-Edition exclusive SHC E-Edition for 6-14-23 MORE Featured Articles +2 News Historic Season: Middle school wrestling team takes second at State Special Publications 2023 St. Helens Kiwanis Community Parade Guide News Number 1: Scappoose High School captures State title News Taking Office: New Port Commissioner ready to serve MORE Latest News News Wildfire Season: What to expect in Oregon this year Special Publications The News/Advertiser for This Week +35 Out & About Here's What's Happening: Community Calendar News Water Quality Report: City issues findings × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In 1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults. 2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. 3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. 4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. 5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline. 6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted. 7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked. 8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Featured Articles +2 News Historic Season: Middle school wrestling team takes second at State Special Publications 2023 St. Helens Kiwanis Community Parade Guide News Number 1: Scappoose High School captures State title News Taking Office: New Port Commissioner ready to serve +3 News Kindergarten Guests: City police makes special visit MORE FEATURED ARTICLES Latest News News Wildfire Season: What to expect in Oregon this year Special Publications The News/Advertiser for This Week +35 Out & About Here's What's Happening: Community Calendar News Water Quality Report: City issues findings News OFWC Meeting: Expanding cooperation with Tribes MORE LATEST NEWS Connect With Us Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on! Submit Here Connect With Us Click Here to Place a Classified Ad Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on! Submit Here Trending This Week Articles ArticlesLights, Camera, Action: Movie to be filmed in downtown St. HelensFraud: State issues ‘pig butchering’ scam alertLook Out: Police seek information from the public in stalking caseSports: We are the Champs!Special Honor: John Beck Memorial Award winners to be announcedCongratulations 2023 GraduatesNew Board Members: CRFR board election, Board President reactionSummer Tourism: St. Helens Water Taxi has arrivedWater Quality Report: City issues findingsThis Week's News Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe starting at $8/month, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Click Here To View All Rates St. Helens Chronicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.