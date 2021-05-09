Can you believe it’s already May? Happy Mother’s Day to all the momma’s out there from all of us at the store - including those with fur-children! I don’t think my horses are getting me anything this year, but we can get all kinds of feeders if your fur-kids need an upgrade. We can get hay feeders for round bales and mineral feeders. We usually only stock the round feeders, but we can special order anything you find on tarterusa.com. They’ve got a pretty good variety of everything.
Speak of Tarter, I just got a truckload of Tarter gates in! We carry anywhere from four-foot to 16-foot gates in galvanized green. You can get them in wire mesh or tube gates, and we’ve also got corral panels. There’s also a variety of water tanks we can get - anywhere from 2x2x3 to an eight-foot round. They come with all the hardware you need to install them.
And we know it’s planting time, so we’ve got some really cute metal planters in. In terms of size, we’ve got them in eight-foot ovals, six-foot ovals, or three-foot rounds. They don’t have a bottom, so you don’t have to worry about getting water trapped in there and grounding your plants. I’ve had a lot of people tell me they really like them.
That’s about it for this week. Keep checking our Facebook page for up-to-date announcements on our products and a few tips and tricks we hope you’ll find helpful. As always, we’d love to see you, so stop in anytime. We’re located at 58351 Columbia River Highway. Or give us a call at 503-397-0086.
