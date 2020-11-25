Shop Local - Small Business Saturday Nov 25, 2020 Nov 25, 2020 Updated 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View the online version of our Shop Local - Small Business Saturday publication here!Just click in the center of the image to view, or Click Here to Download. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pdf Online Poll Do you believe the Oregon Freeze to slow the COVID pandemic should be extended? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Latest Chronicle E-Edition exclusive featured SHC E-Edition for 11-25-20 Latest Chronicle E-Edition exclusive featured SHC E-Edition for 11-25-20 MORE Featured Articles News Pandemic: New COVID restrictions News Shots Fired: One arrest on Sauvie Island +2 News House Fire: Dog helps save a life Special Publications Real Estate Guide - Winter 2020 MORE Latest News News Garden Plots: Late November thoughts News Pandemic: By the numbers Special Publications Shop Local - Small Business Saturday News Pandemic: 11 new cases in Columbia County Click Here to Place a Classified Ad × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In 1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults. 2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. 3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. 4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. 5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline. 6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted. 7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked. 8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Articles News Pandemic: New COVID restrictions News Shots Fired: One arrest on Sauvie Island +2 News House Fire: Dog helps save a life Special Publications Real Estate Guide - Winter 2020 News Pandemic: COVID-19 cases surge, area health centers offer testing MORE FEATURED ARTICLES Latest News News Garden Plots: Late November thoughts News Pandemic: By the numbers Special Publications Shop Local - Small Business Saturday News Pandemic: 11 new cases in Columbia County News Arrested: Suspect steals 4 vehicles in 24-hours MORE LATEST NEWS Connect With Us Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Connect With Us Click Here to Place a Classified Ad Trending This Week Articles Commented ArticlesArrested: Suspect steals 4 vehicles in 24-hoursPandemic: New death, 18 new cases in Columbia CountyBowling: History made at Oregon Trail LanesFound: Missing area woman, dogs found safePandemic: New COVID restrictionsPandemic: Record high of 20 new COVID-19 cases in Columbia County, 1,306 across the statePandemic: Third COVID-19 death reported in Columbia CountyPandemic: Columbia County issues statement following 3rd COVID-19 deathShots Fired: One arrest on Sauvie IslandPandemic: 18 new cases in Columbia County CommentedUp in Smoke: Cigarette, vaping taxes increasing (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe starting at $8/month, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Click Here To View All Rates St. Helens Chronicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.