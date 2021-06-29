I just want to start off by saying thank you to everyone who came out to our first petting zoo this month. We brought in some local talent (so to speak) like goats, pigs, and sheep, and the parents and kids had a great time out here horsing around. We were a little overwhelmed with our parking and we also really appreciate our regulars for putting up with it. The petting zoo will definitely be on our to-do list again next year!
Well, we’re continuing to see a little price moderation so don’t hesitate to give us a call - we may have some prices coming down a little. Our co-opt, Do It Best, has just come out with a catalogue tool special that we’ll be implementing. We’ll have a wide range of the name brands you recognize in nail guns, saws, drills, the whole bit - see what I did there? We’re working on beefing up our tool selection in general, battery operated and corded, so pay attention to our Facebook and other advertising that we’re doing. There’s going to be some great deals there.
Another area we’re doing really well in lately is Tartar gates and fencing. We’re seeing a bit more supply coming to us, so we’re beefing that up, too. We should see a little price moderation though it’s hard to say right now because steel has been very price sensitive, and it’s moved up quite a bit. But we’ve got a truckload of fence panels and cattle panels coming in so we should be in good shape for the summer.
I’m also on the Columbia County Fair Board, and it’s been a lot of work trying to get ready for the fair next month. I’ll try to keep everyone aware of what we’re doing, but it’s looking like it’s going to go off without a hitch. So, with that, I’m back at it and we’ll talk to you next time!
