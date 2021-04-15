This time of year, we really start getting a lot of inquiries about our pole barn take-offs. Here at Dahlgren’s Do It Best, we’ve got plans designed and engineered for five different models. We’ve already got your guestimate prices written up, we’ve got the whole “ready-build pole barn” plans ready to go, we’ve got the posts and everything you need to build it. These things are pretty customizable, too. Maybe you want another door - you can go manual or automated. Please stop by and talk to Scotty to pick up your set.
Ya know ... we’re not a traditional lumber yard. We offer a lot of other products and services that people might forget about. We’ve got the lowest price for propane in the region at $1.99. Even though we’ve seen an increase in prices, we’ve maintained ours. And it won’t be too long before folks need to look at upgrading their water tanks, gates, and other farm supplies - we’ve got one of the largest selections in the Pacific Northwest.
We still offer key-cutting services, and we’ve also got a great assortment of cedar garden boxes ready for spring. You can pick one up pre-built in multiple sizes, or have it customized to your liking. I bet we’ve got a whole bunch of other stuff you didn’t know we had, too. Stop by the store at 58531 Columbia River Highway, give us a call at 503-397-0086 or find us on Facebook. We look forward to seeing you.
